After living in Tel Aviv, Russian reporter shot dead in Kiev

Prominent Russian journalist and critic of President Vladimir Putin Arkady Babchenko was shot dead in Ukraine, where he fled into exile following threats, police said on Tuesday.



Babchenko, 41, died of his wounds in an ambulance after his wife found him covered in his blood in their home, police said, adding they suspected the murder was due to Babchenko's professional activities.





A former soldier in the Chechen war, Babchenko became one of Russia's best-known war correspondents.He left his homeland fearing for his life after criticizing Russian policy in Ukraine and Syria.While searching for a new country to live and work, in he visited Israel, which is the home of roughly one million Russian speakers, in 2017.Speaking with Israeli media, he said that any opposition to Putin had been crushed in Russia and that "the remaining fragments are scattered "from Tel Aviv to New York."He had been denounced by pro-government politicians in Russia over comments on social media about the Russian bombing of Aleppo in Syria's war and over his characterization of Russia as an aggressor towards Ukraine."The first and the most probable version is his professional activity," Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko said at a televised press briefing when asked what police suspected lay behind the murder.Babchenko's wife is in a state of shock and police are unable to speak to her, he said. Ukrainian authorities released a drawing of the man they suspect is Babchenko's assassin, around 40-45 years old, with a grey beard and wearing a cap."Putin's regime takes aim at those who cannot be broken or intimidated," Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker and adviser to the interior minister, wrote on Facebook."Today in Kiev, on the threshold of the apartment where he lived, famous Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot and killed, a consistent opponent of the Putin regime and a friend of Ukraine."In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said journalists were being killed with impunity in Ukraine."Bloody crimes and total impunity have become routine for the Kiev regime. We demand that the Ukrainian authorities make every effort to promptly investigate," it said on Facebook.The Investigative Committee of Russia said it had opened a criminal case into Babchenko's death.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected a Ukrainian allegation that Moscow was behind the murder of dissident Russian journalist , calling it part of an anti-Russian campaign, the TASS news agency reported.During an interview with Israeli journalist Lisa Rozowski in 2017, Babchenko provided a humorous reason for his fierce determination to oppose the current Russian administration."My life's dream is to be a staff writer for [Russian] children television program Good Night Little Ones, he said, "but the whole of Russia [being in such a bad situation] prevents me from doing so. I am simply removing these obstacles out of my way."