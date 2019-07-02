After entry, Germany bars talk of PFLP terrorist with Hezbollah ties

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The German government permitted Khaled Barakat, a senior member of US and EU designated terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to enter the federal republic in 2018 but pulled the plug on his speaking engagements in June.



According to the 2019 Ministry of Strategic Affairs report "Terrorists in Suits," Khaled Barakat is "a PFLP Central Committee member in Lebanon, arranged for [Mustapha] Awad to begin his military training in 2015 in Lebanon with Hezbollah, a terrorist organization designated by the US, Canada and the Arab League (excluding Lebanon and Iraq), the Netherlands and

Japan. The military wing of Hezbollah is recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union, UK, France and New Zealand. Awad also took part in a 2015 meeting in Germany with PFLP operatives, during which they discussed how to revamp the organizations activities."

The report noted that "Mustapha Awad – a PFLP operative trained by Hezbollah, who was recently sentenced by Israel to one year in prison for transferring funds between countries for terrorists and maintaining ties with terror organizations. Awad is an activist in the North American-based NGO Samidoun, which works in close coordination with the PFLP for the release of imprisoned Palestinian terrorists and supports the BDS campaign."An antisemitic left-wing website in the US reported on July 1 that the German authorities banned Barakat from speaking. It is unclear why the German authorities allowed Barakat to enter the country. The Jerusalem Post sent media queries on Tuesday to the German interior and foreign ministries.Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has refused to outlaw Hezbollah and the PFLP. According to a German intelligence report reviewed by the Post, there are are 1,050 Hezbollah operatives in Germany who raise funds and recruit new members. Hezbollah operatives also spread jihadi and antisemitic ideologies.According to the website of the Palestine Chronicle, Barakat has lived in Berlin for 18 months, "while his wife [Charlotte Keats] is an international coordinator for Samidoon – a Palestinian media group which supports Palestinian prisoners."Barakat works as a freelance writer.The Palestine Chronicle wrote that "The German police detained Barakat on Saturday as he headed to an event about Palestine, which had been organized by a number of Arab communities in the German capital."The Chronicle, citing Arab 48 (an Arabic news website), said "the German police informed Barakat that he is now banned from taking part in any political or cultural events, as well as family meetings with more than ten attendees. If he breaks these restrictions, he will be detained for one year and forced to pay a fine." Barakat has also been accused of supporting the Boycott, Sanctions, Divestment campaign against Israel.In March, the Post reported the German government canceled an event with convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmeah Odeh, who murdered two Israeli students, following a strongly worded statement from US Ambassador Richard Grenell that was prominently featured in the nation’s daily newspapers.Berlin’s Department for Interior announced in a statement at the time that they barred Rasmea Odeh from speaking in the capital and revoked her visa. The German authorities said Odeh must immediately leave the Schengen Area that is comprised of 26 European nations.According to the Interior Department’s statement, Odeh was barred from speaking because “the political activity of a foreigner may be limited or prohibited, as far as it affects the political decision making in the Federal Republic of Germany or the peaceful coexistence of Germans and foreigners or of various groups of foreigners in the federal territory, public safety and order or other significant interests of the Federal Republic of Germany or endangered.”Grenell praised the decision, telling The Jerusalem Post that “It was the right decision. The Germans made the right decision."The US Ambassador to Germany had told Fox News on Thursday that “the rise of antisemitism around the world is very troubling.""Some people plant the seeds of antisemitism, while others water it and help it grow. Offering a public speaking role to a Palestinian terrorist convicted of murder, terrorism and immigration fraud legitimizes antisemitism at a time when we should be condemning it.”“I join the chorus of others who have raised their voices in Berlin standing against antisemitism no matter where it’s found,” he added.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



