The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Amazon opens up free streaming access to collection of children's titles

The free service is dedicated entirely to keeping kids busy while they are stuck indoors during their time off from school, as school closures and coronavirus lockdowns set in and increase worldwide.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 24, 2020 09:57
A roll of Amazon Prime packing tape is seen at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
A roll of Amazon Prime packing tape is seen at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
Amazon is opening up their digital library, allowing users worldwide free streaming access to over 40 children's titles via Amazon Prime and another 80 kid-friendly movies through IMDB TV, a subsidiary of the e-commerce giant. A "Prime" account is not needed to access the content, as it can be streamed through free, valid Amazon accounts.
The free service is dedicated entirely to keeping kids busy while they are stuck indoors, as school closures and coronavirus lockdowns increase worldwide.
Some of the series Amazon is offering include originals such as If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Just Add Magic, as well as PBS shows, Arthur and Cailou, and movies streamed on IMDB TV, including Stuart Little, Rugrats Go Wild, Little Giants and more.
However, Amazon's offerings will vary depending on location due to licensing agreements. For example, European users will be able to stream Peppa Pig for free, while United States users will not.
Amazon is the latest streaming service to offer portions of its services free to those stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass have opened their channels to allow fans to view past games for free. Sling TV and Hulu have added free live news broadcasts for those who want to keep up with the daily news cycle.
As streaming service usage has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, recent moves by Amazon and other services are more or less calculated measures to find and retain new potential customers - hoping that users will upgrade to premium packages once the lockdowns end. This is especially true in Amazon's case, because these children's parents are using the same site to order supplies during the lockdown, and it can be seen as a way to gain favor with those looking for anything to keep their kids occupied. Amazon is encouraging families to take advantage of their $119 yearly subscription during this time.
“You can imagine, all viewing is up. It’s up on Netflix, on CNN, on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help out a lot of people," Chief Content Officer for Netflix Ted Sarandos told CNN. "People certainly are watching a lot more Netflix. As Governor (Andrew) Cuomo said so beautifully, the best thing you can do is stay at home, we are trying hard to help.”


Tags amazon netflix Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by