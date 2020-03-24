Amazon opens up free streaming access to collection of children's titles

Amazon is opening up their digital library, allowing users worldwide free streaming access to over 40 children's titles via Amazon Prime and another 80 kid-friendly movies through IMDB TV, a subsidiary of the e-commerce giant. A "Prime" account is not needed to access the content, as it can be streamed through free, valid Amazon accounts.The free service is dedicated entirely to keeping kids busy while they are stuck indoors, as school closures and coronavirus lockdowns increase worldwide. Some of the series Amazon is offering include originals such as If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and Just Add Magic, as well as PBS shows, Arthur and Cailou, and movies streamed on IMDB TV, including Stuart Little, Rugrats Go Wild, Little Giants and more.However, Amazon's offerings will vary depending on location due to licensing agreements. For example, European users will be able to stream Peppa Pig for free, while United States users will not.Amazon is the latest streaming service to offer portions of its services free to those stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass have opened their channels to allow fans to view past games for free. Sling TV and Hulu have added free live news broadcasts for those who want to keep up with the daily news cycle.As streaming service usage has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, recent moves by Amazon and other services are more or less calculated measures to find and retain new potential customers - hoping that users will upgrade to premium packages once the lockdowns end. This is especially true in Amazon's case, because these children's parents are using the same site to order supplies during the lockdown, and it can be seen as a way to gain favor with those looking for anything to keep their kids occupied. Amazon is encouraging families to take advantage of their $119 yearly subscription during this time.“You can imagine, all viewing is up. It’s up on Netflix, on CNN, on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help out a lot of people," Chief Content Officer for Netflix Ted Sarandos told CNN. "People certainly are watching a lot more Netflix. As Governor (Andrew) Cuomo said so beautifully, the best thing you can do is stay at home, we are trying hard to help.”