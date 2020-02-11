American quarantined on ‘coronavirus’ cruise tells the world, ‘stay calm’

'I looked both ways to see if anyone was watching.' (credit: Sarah Arana)

Today's offernings include puzzle pages, origami, paper and this Japanese thermometer (credit: Sarah Arana)

Night lights on Japanese port ocean (credit: Sarah Arana)

“Stay calm and know that we’re OK,” said Sarah Arana, one of the passengers who is quarantined on the Japanese Cruise ship Princess Diamond. “This thing will peak and then subside. Much like the ebb and flow of the ocean.”Arana, a crisis intervention social worker from Los Angeles, was among the more than 2,500 people who were told they could not embark from their cruise ship in Japan as planned when earlier this month a passenger tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, around 130 more passengers have tested positive, 24 of which are American.Some 15 Israelis are on board the ship too.The decision not to let the passengers disembark came after the Japanese Health Ministry boarded the ship and took their temperatures, Arana described. Anyone with a fever was swabbed and some 273 tests were sent out and evaluated. After 10 passengers were diagnosed with coronavirus the ship was announced under quarantine.Arana explained that the cruise ship company has been trying to keep the virus from spreading among passengers on the ship ever since. Passengers are relegated to their rooms and hall monitors are inplace to make sure everyone stays put. Often the only people they see on a day is the person delivering their food three times a day to their cabin door. Many of the rooms don’t even have decks, leaving passengers isolated and claustrophobic, she said.Arana shared pictures with The Jerusalem Post.“This is my cabin door that I am not supposed to go through,” she said. “I looked both ways to see if anyone would notice, and there are in fact ‘hall monitors’ placed to make sure no one flees," Arana posted on her facebook page.She told the Post that while at first staff was charged with taking the temperatures of everyone on board, shortly thereafter, passengers were given their own thermometers and were told to call the front desk if they spiked a fever. Someone is then sent to their room to do a swab test."Today, I hand-washed my clothes, danced, read, watched a movie, drank a lot of tea and chatted with people online," she said in an exclusive interview, noting that along with their daily meals, the cruise ship has been handing out “activities” to keep passengers entertained.In one picture she posted on Facebook, Arana wrote, “Today's offering includes puzzle pages, origami paper and this Japanese thermometer.”Arana is a part of a Facebook group some of the passengers on the ship opened among themselves in order to stay in touch and offer support. Because of her professional experience, she has been offering phone sessions for anyone that needs extra support."Some people are scared, some bored some angry,” she said, admitting that some of the passengers feel that they're being put at greater risk by being kept on the ship. They are concerned that the airborne virus could contaminate them."I spent some time today in our private group supporting other passengers, a family with a six-year-old in an interior cabin with no fresh air, a wife whose husband was removed - she reports on the upside she gets all of his food now - and several others that I have forged friendships with on this journey,” Arana said. “We are sharing jokes, laughing and making the best of this situation.“Meanwhile, we are still communicating with several [of the people] who have tested positive in their new quarantine locations. They report that the Japanese are taking this very seriously, they are isolated but well cared for, and they are feeling fine."According to Arana, some of the frustration is due to the fact that they're finding out about occurrences on the ship via the news before they're being told about it by the captain on the ship.A press officer from Princess Cruises said that the ship is equipped with an air filtration system "that meets the standards and is comparable to those found in land-based hotels, resorts and casinos."She said that Princess has flown teams into Yokohama to assist with meeting passengers’ needs. Also, Tokyo's Chabad sent in supplies on Friday for the Jews on board to do kiddush."They found out what we needed, and sent us a kosher meal for Friday night Shabbat dinner,” said Lena Samuelov in a radio interview with Israeli station 103 fm.Until now, according to Reuters, there have been more than 42,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus. Of those, more than 1,000 people have died.The quarantine on the ship is due to last until February 19, though Japanese government officials have said that if they feel it necessary, the quarantine could continue.