Amid coronavirus outbreak, 3,500 French people dressed as Smurfs assemble

One Smurf called the outbreak "no big deal."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 12, 2020 05:30
Participants dressed as smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of smurfs in Lauchringen (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Participants dressed as smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of smurfs in Lauchringen
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Over 3,500 French people assembled in order to break the world record for most people dressed as Smurfs despite warnings against large gatherings amid a worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to Slate.
3,549 people dressed in blue gathered in Landerneau to break the world record set in 2019 of 2,762 people. The gathering happened just a day before France banned gatherings of over 1,000 people.
"We figured we wouldn’t worry, and that as French people we wouldn’t give up on our attempt to break the record," said one Smurf to AFP. "Now we’re champions of the world."
Another Smurf called the outbreak "no big deal."
As of Wednesday night, France had 2,284 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 48 deaths due to the virus.


