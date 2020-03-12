Amid coronavirus outbreak, 3,500 French people dressed as Smurfs assemble

3,549 people dressed in blue gathered in Landerneau to break the world record set in 2019 of 2,762 people. The gathering happened just a day before France banned gatherings of over 1,000 people.

"We figured we wouldn’t worry, and that as French people we wouldn’t give up on our attempt to break the record," said one Smurf to AFP. "Now we’re champions of the world."

Another Smurf called the outbreak "no big deal."

As of Wednesday night, France had 2,284 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 48 deaths due to the virus.