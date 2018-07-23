Analysis: Trump's 'fiery and fury' moment with Iran?

Has President Donald Trump had his “fire and fury” moment with the Islamic Republic?
Some have said that a turning point in US-North Korea relations occurred last summer when Trump shocked Pyongyang by threatening nuclear “fire and fury” if it threatened or attacked the US.
Will Trump’s ultimate threat on Sunday against Iran eventually be looked back on as an equivalent tipping-point moment?
Sunday was remarkable even for a president who loves colorful hyperbole and for a US adversary that often has its own colorful rhetoric.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had warned Trump that while “peace with Iran is the mother of all peace” that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”
Not to be outdone, Trump tweeted in all capital letters
to Rouhani that if he ever threatened the US again “YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”
This was the first time that Trump has militarily threatened Iran in such a direct way. The language he used of ultimate destruction sounded strikingly similar to his “fire and fury” threat against North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Until now, Trump has made generic statements, like former president Barack Obama, about not letting Iran get a nuclear weapon.
In his May speech about leaving the Iran nuke deal, he said that he would “not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction.” But the punch line was his leaving the deal and imposing sanctions; there was no direct military threat as he had threatened Kim last summer.
In general, his focus seemed to be reimposing sanctions to corner Iran into negotiating a better deal or to cause its regime to implode from internal domestic anger.
There is no question that Trump’s direct military threat on Sunday was a massive ramping up of pressure and tension.
Will his threat lead to Iran backing down somewhat and showing a greater at least appearance of readiness to compromise in Trump’s direction as occurred with North Korea?
Or will this threat exacerbate already existing tensions, eliminate space for negotiation and make military confrontation more likely?
And, if military confrontation does become more likely, might the US and Trump now be more likely to attack Iran themselves instead of outsourcing any attack to Israel – as many have said they might do in such a scenario?
In evaluating these questions, it is interesting to look back at how Trump’s threat against North Korea was viewed in real time.
While a small group of experts applauded his threat as setting a new tone with the North and forcing them to deal with uncertainty instead of the US always taking threats lying down, most experts declared Trump’s “fire and fury” comment as irresponsible and potentially disastrous.
Some said that he was bringing the world to the verge of nuclear holocaust.
Since the US dropped nuclear bombs on Japan in 1945, eight of the nuclear weapons club’s nine countries had been extremely restrained when talking about their use. Ironically, bombing Japan was so much more devastating than expected that it created a taboo which has held for decades.
Even though nuclear weapons may be hinted to from time to time as an implied threat and to show determination, usually the threat is unspoken and any public words are carefully constructed.
Israel has been the most careful of all, not having ever officially confirmed its nuclear weapons status – even as foreign sources consistently say that Israel has been a nuclear power since 1967 and now may have as many as 200 of them.
North Korea has been the one exception to the restraint rule regarding nuclear bravado, for years threatening its neighbors and the US with fiery rhetoric of nuclear destruction.
That all changed with Trump. While the chances of a real, final peace or nuclear disarmament of North Korea are still low, it is hard to currently deny that Trump succeeded at least in stopping Kim’s wave of missile tests and bought time for a chance at negotiations.
So, “Irresponsibly” threatening North Korea, it turned out, got Pyongyang’s attention in a way that previous US presidents had not.
Iran has been adamant that it will not budge one iota in making new concessions beyond what it negotiated in the 2015 nuclear deal. Negotiations while the US was in the deal did not change that, nor has Washington’s serious campaign to reimpose sanctions.
Maybe the threat of military confrontation from a man who surprised many by leaving the nuclear deal outright – and who has shown a readiness to fight massive trade wars with the EU and China – might be the only way to get Iran to think differently.
On the other hand, if Iran does not cave, it would seem that Trump’s threat may have made it harder for him or Tehran to backtrack without a military confrontation – even though, to date, he has used military force much more sparingly than his reputation might suggest.
He also may have made himself and the US more likely to use force by directly threatening it.
Until now, there was an assumption that even if Iran tried to use a nuclear weapon, Israel would be more likely to strike it than the US because Israel would be in range.
For better and for worse, that now may change. A tweet is not a national commitment to go to war, but many Trump tweets once viewed as unrealistic have later become policy.
As of late Monday – like North Korea after Trump’s big threat – Iran has not responded. Still, it will take some time before we know whether that means Trump will again surprise experts or whether this time his threat will “blow up.”
“The south Tel Aviv neighborhoods will become a national priority,” said Galant at the government meeting. “In addition, funds will be invested for at-risk youth, welfare, education and will be dedicated to strengthening the feeling of security.”
Deri said residents of these neighborhoods are forced to live in harsh conditions and “it is our duty to help them. We will act to compensate them for the hard years they have suffered.”
Galant told The Jerusalem Post last month that “the basic idea is how to make the lives of the permanent citizens better, without dealing right now – at least not by my office – with what the solution should be for the migrants. Because these are neighborhoods that previously hadn’t been in the best situation and are getting worse and worse. And we have to take care of the people.”
He explained that the plan could run parallel to any government plan “to make sure that those refugees will go back to their homelands. But in the meantime, we have to make sure that those people do not create a situation that is unbearable in the neighborhoods where they are.”
The plan includes funds from a number of government ministries – Construction and Housing, Interior, Culture, Education, Public Security, Science and Development of the Negev and Galilee – to improve the situation in the neighborhoods.