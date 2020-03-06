The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Another victim of coronavirus: Spain's religious statue-kissing

Health authorities have recommended that people use "common sense" and avoid rituals that could help spread the disease that has killed five people and infected 365 so far in Spain.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 20:07
Devotees gather to see the via crucis of the statue of Christ of Cinco Llagas (Five Wounds) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain (photo credit: REUTERS)
Devotees gather to see the via crucis of the statue of Christ of Cinco Llagas (Five Wounds) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Spanish pre-Easter tradition, where Catholics flock in droves to kiss statues of Jesus and Mary, fell victim to the coronavirus epidemic this week as churches with some of the most sought-after statues told worshipers not to touch or kiss them.
Health authorities have recommended that people use "common sense" and avoid rituals that could help spread the disease that has killed five people and infected 365 so far in Spain.
In Madrid, with 137 cases of the virus, the archbishop asked worshipers to abstain from kissing or touching the feet of the 17th-century statue of Jesus of Medinaceli. Worshipers at the church where the statue is housed traditionally kick off preparations for Easter on the first Friday of March with the besapies, or feet-kissing.
Posters in the Basilica of Jesus of Medinaceli reminded people of the advice. The church doors opened at midnight, but by midmorning there was no sign of the usual queues of people waiting for hours to pray at the statue for help or health.
"It's not right that there are so few people this year ... -Although they don't kiss their feet, Jesus is here looking at us, he protects us, he helps us, we should keep coming," said one worshiper, Pepita Cardoso.
A famous church in the southern city of Ronda, which had earlier stated its willingness to keep up the tradition, ended up making sure that people could not touch its statue.
"We must not magnify the problem, but look for a solution ... They didn't cancel, but installed a methacrylate plate in front of him and some benches in front of the Virgin so that people do not approach," said Carmen Cabrera, a worshiper.
Many worry that Easter celebrations that bring hundreds of thousands of tourists to Spain could be disrupted if authorities temporarily ban gatherings of thousands of people, as they have in neighboring France.
In neighboring Portugal, home to the Sanctuary of Fatima that is a major Catholic pilgrimage site, the Bishops' Conference has recommended that holy water fonts be emptied and priests avoid physical contact with the faithful. Portugal has had 13 cases of coronavirus so far.


