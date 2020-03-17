Arnold Schwarzenegger and his pets tell people to 'stay at home'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has called on two very unusual friends to co-star with him in a short video urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus epidemic - donkey Lulu and minature pony Whisky."The important thing is that you stay home," the Hollywood actor and former governor of California told his 4.4 million followers on Twitter, as he fed carrots to his farmyard pets.
"There's a curfew now. Ok? No one is allowed out […] after you're 65 you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California so we stay home and we eat here," he advised, apparently while seated at his kitchen dining table."Lulu loves carrots, Whisky loves carrots, I've just had my little bit of vegan food," he added, as he stroked and patted the equine pair, before reminding people not to go to restaurants.California's Governor Gavin Newsom has asked people over the age of 65 to self-isolate, while many areas within the state are imposing curfews on businesses. Los Angeles has closed bars, restaurants and nightclubs for at least two weeks, while on Monday, seven San Francisco Bay Area counties ordered residents to "shelter in place" for the next three weeks, a directive that covers some 7 million people.However, President Donald Trump has denied that there were plans for a nationwide curfew.“That’s not even in the realm of things we’re asking governors for,” said Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19, according to the New York Post.“There are a lot of rumors,” Miller added. “I promise you, I’m sitting in every single meeting […] so I can give you guys a yes or no.”
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
"There's a curfew now. Ok? No one is allowed out […] after you're 65 you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California so we stay home and we eat here," he advised, apparently while seated at his kitchen dining table."Lulu loves carrots, Whisky loves carrots, I've just had my little bit of vegan food," he added, as he stroked and patted the equine pair, before reminding people not to go to restaurants.California's Governor Gavin Newsom has asked people over the age of 65 to self-isolate, while many areas within the state are imposing curfews on businesses. Los Angeles has closed bars, restaurants and nightclubs for at least two weeks, while on Monday, seven San Francisco Bay Area counties ordered residents to "shelter in place" for the next three weeks, a directive that covers some 7 million people.However, President Donald Trump has denied that there were plans for a nationwide curfew.“That’s not even in the realm of things we’re asking governors for,” said Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19, according to the New York Post.“There are a lot of rumors,” Miller added. “I promise you, I’m sitting in every single meeting […] so I can give you guys a yes or no.”