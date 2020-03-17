The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his pets tell people to 'stay at home'

A short video of Schwarzenegger feeding his donkey and pony carrots while advising people to respect the coronavirus curfew has been viewed 11.3 million times on Twitter.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 17, 2020 11:03
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, France (photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris, France
(photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
Arnold Schwarzenegger has called on two very unusual friends to co-star with him in a short video urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus epidemic - donkey Lulu and minature pony Whisky.
"The important thing is that you stay home," the Hollywood actor and former governor of California told his 4.4 million followers on Twitter, as he fed carrots to his farmyard pets.

"There's a curfew now. Ok? No one is allowed out […] after you're 65 you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California so we stay home and we eat here," he advised, apparently while seated at his kitchen dining table.
"Lulu loves carrots, Whisky loves carrots, I've just had my little bit of vegan food," he added, as he stroked and patted the equine pair, before reminding people not to go to restaurants.
California's Governor Gavin Newsom has asked people over the age of 65 to self-isolate, while many areas within the state are imposing curfews on businesses.
Los Angeles has closed bars, restaurants and nightclubs for at least two weeks, while on Monday, seven San Francisco Bay Area counties ordered residents to "shelter in place" for the next three weeks, a directive that covers some 7 million people.
However, President Donald Trump has denied that there were plans for a nationwide curfew.
“That’s not even in the realm of things we’re asking governors for,” said Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19, according to the New York Post.
“There are a lot of rumors,” Miller added. “I promise you, I’m sitting in every single meeting […] so I can give you guys a yes or no.”


Tags Arnold Schwarzenegger Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by