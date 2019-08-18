Arrests as right and left-wing groups clash with police in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon said they have arrested at least 13 people on Saturday afternoon as they attempt to maintain peace between rival demonstrations between far-right demonstrators and far-left members of the "Antifa" [anti-fascist] movement.



Writing on their official Twitter feed, Portland police said plastic water bottles were being thrown at them as they attempted to make an arrest, while several demonstrators have been injured and taken to hospital.

Portland demonstrations lead to at least 13 arrests as Portland Police attempt to keep groups separate and people safe. Watch this Twitter feed for video updates & the latest official news. #ppbalert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

#ppbalert Officers have seized weapons from multiple groups, including bear spray, shields, and metal and wooden poles. pic.twitter.com/NY2KEK8c8Y — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Police also announced that weapons were seized from demonstrators. including bear spray and shields.The rally was organized mainly by Joe Biggs of the right-wing group Proud Boys, American media sources stated.The aim of the rally is supposedly to urge the government to declare the antifa movement as a domestic terror organization.The antifa movement is composed of left-wing, autonomous, militant, anti-fascist groups and individuals in the US.President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he is considering designating Antifa a domestic terror group."Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR,’” Trump said. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”Members of the right-wing American Guard and Three Percenters have also said that they will attend. The American Guard is a group with connections to anti-immigrant extremism, hatred, and violence. Three Percenters is a militia group whose members pledge protest and armed resistance against attempts to curtail certain constitutional rights.This is a developing story.

