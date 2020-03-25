The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Bernie Sanders wins Democrats Abroad primary

Nearly 40,000 Americans living in 180 countries outside of the United States cast ballots either in person or by email, fax and regular mail.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 25, 2020 05:52
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, U.S., March 9, 2020. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, U.S., March 9, 2020.
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Bernie Sanders won the Democrats Abroad primary, garnering 58 percent of the vote.
He will receive nine delegates to the Democratic National Convention, Democrats Abroad announced Tuesday.
Joe Biden, the former vice president who has built a seemingly insurmountable lead in the delegates count, won 23 percent of the vote and four delegates.
Nearly 40,000 Americans living in 180 countries outside of the United States cast ballots either in person or by email, fax and regular mail.
Turnout was the highest ever, up 15 percent over 2016, according to Democrats Abroad.
In Israel, Sanders edged Biden, 236-234, in voting that took place in person on March 3. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race two days later, had 89 votes. Michael Bloomberg, who suspended his campaign on March 7, had 55.
The countries with the highest vote totals included the United Kingdom (5,689), Germany (5,268), Canada (4,691), France (3,017) and Mexico (1,504). Israel had 638 votes.


Tags joe biden Bernie Sanders Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by