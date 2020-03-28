Betty White is in 'good health' self-isolating at her home in Los Angeles

Golden Girls' Betty White, 98, is in good health heeding the Center for Disease Control's advice, self-isolating at her home Los Angeles, according to TMZ.Following an outpour of concern for White's health on Twitter regarding the coronavirus spread, sources told TMZ that she is limiting personal interactions, only coming into contact with a finite number of people at the time who are "equally cautious of the virus.""PLEASE quarantine #BettyWhite. I'll send all my sanitizer if it means keeping our national treasure safe #CoronavirusOutbreak," one of her fans said on Twitter.TMZ reported that White's errands, like groceries, are being taken care of by members of her entourage so the "national treasure" never has to leave her house.Citizens of Los Angeles are currently on a "stay-at-home" order, where residents are only permitted to leave their homes for exercise and essential business.White is reportedly spending this time "relaxing" at her home in Los Angeles.She is the only surviving member of the key cast members of TV’s Golden Girls 1980s comedy.