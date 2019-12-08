Boris Johnson jams with British Jewry

Boris Johnson paid a call to the heart of London's Jewish community Friday morning, and made doughnuts at the well-known Grodzinski bakery wearing a "Get Brexit Done" apron, it was reported in the Jewish Chronicle.Photos of the prime minister serving doughnuts were shared all over social media and Johnson seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed himself, as had members of the community.
Tory candidate Mike Freer was together with the prime minister in his election tour, which included a visit to Jewish Care. At Selig Court, which belongs to Jewish Care, Johnson met Holocaust survivor Rachel Levy, who emphasized "the importance of Holocaust education for future generations," Jewish Care said.He also met with Jewish Care's chairman Steven Lewis and chief executive Daniel Carmel-Brown, who discussed with him the pressing issues facing the social care sector.Mr Carmel-Brown said: "Today’s visit has meant that, during this election campaign, Jewish Care has contributed its voice to that of the wider care sector, which remains deeply concerned about the lack of progress on issues that affect us, including the need for a long-term plan for funding social care."We know that the Jewish community cares about a broad range of issues and it is important that those who use Jewish Care services have been able to explain these concerns to parliamentary candidates.”Mr Johnson thank the community on Twitter afterwards, saying, "everyone who stopped by to say hello" at the "wonderful bakery".
This morning I made some ‘Get Brexit Done’ donuts at a wonderful bakery in Golders Green, North London. Thank you Grodzinski Bakery & to everyone who stopped by to say hello. pic.twitter.com/Ztrtvtgq4D— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 6, 2019