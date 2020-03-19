The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Bosnian gov’t stops illegal sale of nuclear-usage material to Iran

Illicit expert slated to go through Turkish and Pakistani companies

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 19, 2020 16:13
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
BERLIN—The minister of security for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Fahrudin Radončić, wrote on his Instagram page on Monday that a Bosnian company engaged in negotiations with Iran’s embassy in Sarajevo to sell illicit material that could be used for Tehran’s nuclear program in violation of EU and US sanctions.
“In a statement from the management of Alumina, they themselves revealed that they had organized and held a meeting with people from the ‘Economic Section of the Embassy of Iran in Sarajevo," Radončić wrote, who said his agency stopped the deal.
The website Balkan Insight first reported in English on the company Alumina‘s alleged efforts to circumvent American and European sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The article noted that Bosnian media reported that ”the executive directors of a company called Alumina spoke to the Iranians about arranging the purchase of aluminium oxide powder that could have been used in Tehran’s nuclear program.”
Balkan Insight provided an overview of the Bosnian reporting on the unfolding scandal.
According to the website Zurnal, “the export would have had to have been arranged through companies from Turkey and Pakistan so that Alumina would not be formally associated with the end customers in Iran.”
The Jerusalem Post sent press queries to Alumina on Wednesday. The company is located in the town of Zvornik  in the Republika Srpska.
The Bosnian security service confirmed the discussions between Iran and Alumina, prompting Radončić to travel to Republika Srpska to speak with the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency, Milorad Dodik.
 “I presented Mr. Dodik with the information available to us and our international partners, and I must tell you that he, as a member of the presidency, reacted very responsibly,” Radončić told Bosnia’s Face TV.
Radončić  added that“He immediately demanded that they [his staff] connect him with officials from that company and very directly and specifically forbade that company from having any business with that country [Iran]."
Dodik said that “I was informed that there were some contacts [between Alumina and the Iranian embassy]. Knowing that America has imposed sanctions against Iran, we have no reason to risk anything, and I called the Alumina director and told him to cut off all those contacts. The job [sale of aluminium oxide to Iran] was never completed.”
According to  Balkan Insight, Radončić  spoke with Iran’s ambassador about the sale on March 9.
Radončić  said“I warned him that Bosnia is pursuing a security and sanctions policy against Iran in line with the foreign policy of the EU and our largest strategic partner, the US government.”
He continued that “God forbid that that cooperation continued. We would have jeopardized our vital national interests because we could have been subject to sanctions.”
Balkan Insight wrote the management of Alumina said “not a single kilogram of goods produced by Alumina has been sold directly to Iran or indirectly through other countries, as the media have speculatively stated.”
Alumina acknowledged that it met with representatives of the Iranian embassy.
“Truth be told, we are announcing to the public that after a series of requests from the Iranian Embassy’s economic department in Sarajevo for a meeting with Alumina, Alumina’s marketing team had a meeting with the Deputy Ambassador for the Economic Sector,” Alumina said.
Alumina claimed that it told the Iranian officials that “Iran is under sanctions and that it is not possible to establish business cooperation with companies from that country. There is written evidence of this.”
In 2013, The Post reported that the government of Bosnia ordered two Iranian diplomats to leave the Balkan country.
Bosnia’s Security Ministry sent a request to the Foreign Ministry to expel the second- and third-ranking diplomats at the Iranian Embassy in Sarajevo.The diplomats, Hamzeh Dolab Ahmad and Jadidi Sohrab, the second and third secretaries at the embassy, appear to work for the Ministry of Intelligence and National Security of the Islamic Republic of Iran (MISIRI).
Radončić  declared the Iranians persona non grata because their conduct violated diplomatic rules. He did not provide greater specificity for expelling the Iranians.
The US national security expert John Schindler, who has written extensively on the Balkans, told the Post at the time Iran’s network was established in Bosnia more than 20 years ago. “It is deep in the institutions” and the minister of security did “the right thing but is being stymied by the establishment.”
Schindler played a key role in causing the Bosnian government to expel the Iranian spies in 2013.


Tags Iran iran nuclear iran sanctions us sanctions on iran bosnia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by