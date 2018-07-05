Russia: Britain 'dumb' to think we'd use nerve attack in World Cup

A man wearing jewellery displaying the English flag and the Union Jack flag eats food outside a market in Great Yarmouth, Britain, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018..
(photo credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)
MOSCOW - Britain is foolish if it believes Russia staged a new nerve agent attack in England in the middle of the soccer World Cup, Russia's embassy to the Netherlands wrote on social media on Thursday.
The embassy was commenting after two Britons fell critically ill after what is thought to be a chance encounter with the poison after an attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March.
The British authorities have not accused Russia of involvement in the new incident, saying their working assumption is that the Britons were poisoned by traces of nerve agent left over from the original attack. "How dumb (do) they think (Russia) is to use 'again' so-called 'Novichok' in the middle of the FIFA World Cup...The show must go on?," Russia's embassy to the Netherlands wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Russia denies any involvement in the original attack.
Separately, Sergei Zheleznyak, deputy speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, told state TV that the new poisoning incident in Britain looked like an attempt to spoil England soccer fans' positive perception of Russia.
Russia is hosting the tournament, which ends on July 15, for the first time.
Zheleznyak said Britain needed to whip up an hysteria to distract attention from what its intelligence services were doing.