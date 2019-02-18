British Labour MP Paul Flynn dead at 84

.
(photo credit: MARY TURNER / REUTERS)
X
Veteran lawmaker Paul Flynn of the British opposition Labour Party has died at the age of 84, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said late on Sunday.
"I'm very sad at the passing of my good friend Paul Flynn," Corbyn said in a tweet in which he also called Flynn an "independent thinker."
A member of parliament from Newport West, Flynn had been reportedly ill for a while and said in October he would be standing down after more than three decades in the UK parliament.
He was first elected to represent Newport West in 1987.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
