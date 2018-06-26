British ex-MP attacks ‘Zionists’ on Facebook after soccer team blunder

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

British ex-Labor MP and Israel-hater George Galloway has hit back against the “Zionists” following major criticism over a Jewish soccer team video in 1939, which he claimed was “Palestinian.”



On Sunday, Galloway posted a video from a soccer tournament between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Australia, which took place in 1939. The video shows stars of David clearly visible on the team’s shirts; the Australian commentator also refers to the team as Jewish.





They say there was never a Palestine... pic.twitter.com/EhRqJEBrUb — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 24, 2018

Israel’s supporters self-delusion (or worse, militarised mendacity) is quite breathtaking. Having stolen the land they think you won’t notice if they steal ownership of Arab food too. Shakshuka is an ARAB dish for centuries originating in the Maghreb. #Palestine (more follows) — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 26, 2018

On Monday night, Galloway posted on social media that: “Walking [in] the hyenas den of Zionism is like strolling in Nurse Ratched’s ward in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’. A toxic cocktail of industrialized lying, self-delusion, falsification of history, cuisine, culture, all mixed up with the Atheists’ certainty of ‘religious’ truth.”He then went on to say that “the closest comparison to the Settler-State [Israel] would be the Boer [Afrikaans] ethno/religious fascists in apartheid South Africa."“Think Louis Theroux’s epic trips with the AWB [Afrikaner Resistance Movement] and its leader Terreblanche. Obscurantist (when it suits them) ethno-supremacists. Their victims mere ‘Untermensch,’” meaning subhuman - a term used by the Nazis to describe Jews and those of non-Aryan descent prior to and during the Holocaust.When someone asked Galloway why he needed “to bring the Atheists into this rant,” Galloway responded, “Because the Zionists are Atheists yet in the grip (they hope to persuade you) of Biblical certainty.”Sean Miller agreed with Galloway, adding: “It’s just blinkered racist, oppressive, isolated, old fashioned, thick skinned ,inbred, criminal behaviour no different to the Afrikana stupidity,” while Ali Adean Touchene commented: “Someone say ‘master race’ [Jews] real quick to get the picture easier.”The post was shared 115 times on Facebook by Tuesday afternoon and received over 400 reactions – a lot less than his soccer video.Last week, Galloway was spotted and photographed eating shakshuka in an Israeli restaurant. He claimed that the dish was Palestinian, however it originates from North Africa and was brought to Israel by Maghreb Jewish refugees.In response to the comments mocking him about eating the popular dish, the Israel-hater posted on Twitter late on Tuesday afternoon: “Israel’s supporters self-delusion (or worse, militarized mendacity) is quite breathtaking. Having stolen the land they think you won’t notice if they steal ownership of Arab food too. Shakshuka is an ARAB dish for centuries originating in the Maghreb. #Palestine.” The Maghreb was a region in North Africa ruled by Arabs during the Middle Ages.Galloway is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, has continuously bashed the Jewish state, and said several times that Jews “have no right in Palestine.”He recently announced his support for a third intifada, saying: “Whenever it comes I will support it with every breath God gives me.”