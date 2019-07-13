Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

CUFI Action Fund Urges Turkey's Elimination from F-35 Program

Last week, members of the organization went to Capitol Hill and lobbied in support of The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Partnership Act.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
July 13, 2019 10:16
1 minute read.
Christianity

CUFI's John Hagee. (photo credit: JNS.ORG)

 
 WASHINGTON – Following the recent delivery of S-400 missile system from Russia to Turkey, the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Action Fund called Congress to stop the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

The CUFI Action Fund is a nonprofit that is promotes its pro-Israel agenda among elected officials. 

"Under the leadership of President Erodgan, Turkey continues its regression away from democratic values and towards pariah status. The country's economy is paying the price, and now so too must its military. Turkey must be removed from the F-35 program," said CUFI Action Fund chairwoman Sandra Parker.


She added that the organization commends the bipartisanship leadership of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees for announcing their support for the sanctioning of Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and removing Turkey from the F-35 program.

"Likewise, [we] welcome the bipartisan statement from the House Foreign Affairs Committee leaders calling for Turkey to be eliminated from the Joint Strike Fighter program."  


Boris Zilberman is CUFI Action Fund director of Public Policy and Strategy and said in a statement that: "Turkey's continued belligerence, from this latest move to supporting terror and making common cause with America's enemies, makes the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Partnership Act even timelier. Congress should move this bill forward without delay." 


Last week, during CUFI's annual conference in Washington, organization members went to Capitol Hill and lobbied in support of The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Partnership Act.

