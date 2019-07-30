Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

California festival shooter claimed to be of Iranian and Italian descent

Santino Willian Legan posted antisemitic, racist and misogynous comments on social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 30, 2019 18:56
Social media video grab of people running away as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garli

Social media video grab of people running away as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
The man who allegedly killed three and injured fifteen at a major food festival in California claimed to be of Iranian and Italian descent, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

According to the report, 19-year-old Santino Willian Legan identified himself as Italian-Iranian in his Instagram profile, which was shut down by the authorities after the attack on Sunday night.

On Instagram, Legan had previously threatened the event, the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He had also posted antisemitic, racist and misogynous comments. Among others, he invited people to read "Might Is Right," an 1890 book advocating for Social Darwinism and claiming that Anglo-Saxons are a "superior race."

Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival features food, drink, live entertainment and cooking competitions. It says it is hosted by volunteers and describes itself as the world's greatest summer food festival.

Police forces patrolling the event later killed the shooter. A six-year-old boy was among his victims.

Reuters contributed to this report.

