The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

California pardons pro-Israel gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin

African-American trade unionist worked to help Ethiopian and Russia Jews emigrate to Israel

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 21:37
Bayard Rustin at news briefing on the Civil Rights March on Washington in the Statler Hotel (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Bayard Rustin at news briefing on the Civil Rights March on Washington in the Statler Hotel
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The governor of California posthumously pardoned the African-American civil rights leader and pro-Israel activist Bayard Rustin on Wednesday. Rustin was convicted under anti-gay laws in 1953.
The gay trade unionist Rustin, who died in 1987 at age 75, played an important role in aiding Ethiopian and Russia Jews emigrate to Israel.
Rustin was one of the principal architects of the Civil Rights movement and  a close adviser to Martin Luther King. Rustin marched for gay rights in New York in the 1980s, and in an essay titled “From Montgomery to Stonewall” he wrote that the treatment of the gay community had become the “barometer of where one is on human rights questions.”
Rustin said that “Since Israel is a democratic state surrounded by essentially undemocratic states which have sworn her destruction, those interested in democracy everywhere must support Israel’s existence.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that Rustin was convicted under a state “lewd vagrancy” law that frequently targeted gay men. Newsom’s pardon overturns Rustin’s 1953 criminal conviction.  Rustin was imprisoned for 50 days in Los Angeles County. The state of California registered him a sex-offender for having sex in a parked automobile.
Newsom announced that “In California and across the country, many laws have been used as legal tools of oppression, and to stigmatize and punish LGBTQ people and communities and warn others what harm could await them for living authentically, “adding “I thank those who advocated for Bayard Rustin’s pardon, and I want to encourage others in similar situations to seek a pardon to right this egregious wrong.”
Rustin was a tireless supporter of Israel, launching the Black Americans to Support Israel Committee and worked to free Soviet Jews and help Ethiopian Jews immigrate to Israel.
According to a 2018 JNS article, “Rustin was vociferous in criticizing those black leaders who showed sympathy for the PLO.” Rustin termed the PLO “an organization committed to racism, terrorism, and authoritarianism.”
He noted in a Commentary magazine that Middle Eastern regimes denigrated the Jewish state in order prevent divert efforts to “liberate their people from poverty and misery.”
 Rustin urged the US to sell fighter jets to Israel in 1970


Tags LGBT civil rights California
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by