The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

China's coronavirus cases, deaths rise as it struggles to slow spread

A National Health Commission official told a news conference the government would maintain efforts to contain the spread of virus in Wuhan, which has been under virtual lockdown for three weeks.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 10:34
Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China February 15, 2020 (photo credit: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS)
Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China February 15, 2020
(photo credit: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING - More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, health officials said on Saturday, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The total of confirmed infections across mainland China was now 66,492 after 2,641 new cases were confirmed, as of Friday, the National Health Commission said.
The death toll rose by 143 to 1,523, it said, with most of the new deaths in central Hubei province and in particular the provincial capital of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people where the outbreak began in December.
National Health Commission official Liang Wannian told a news conference the government would maintain efforts to contain the spread of virus in Wuhan, which has been under virtual lockdown for three weeks.
The commission was focused on lowering the fatality rate and reducing the rate of infection, Liang said.
The number of deaths in Hubei rose by 139 as of Friday, 107 of those in Wuhan. A total of 1,123 people in Wuhan have now died from the coronavirus.
China is struggling to get the world's second-largest economy going after the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended by 10 days to help contain the virus.
Many travel restrictions are still in place and many factories have yet to reopen. Liu Xiaoming, vice minister of transport, said travel volumes were only about one-fifth to one-sixth the normal level.
China would maintain a prudent monetary policy and help companies resume production, the vice governor of the central bank told a news conference, while lenders would tolerate higher levels of bad loans to support firms.
The official Beijing Daily newspaper said people failing to obey government orders to quarantine themselves on return from the holidays would be punished. But it was not immediately clear how that would be enforced, or whether the restrictions would apply to non-residents or foreigners arriving from abroad.
"All those who have returned to Beijing should stay at home or submit to group observation for 14 days," Beijing's virus prevention working group said in a notice the newspaper cited.
"Those who refuse to accept home or centralized observation and other prevention and control measures will be held accountable under the law," it said.
'UNDER CONTROL'
The number of trade fairs and sports events in China and overseas that have been affected by the spread of the virus increased.
International Business Machines Corp said on Friday it had canceled its participation in the RSA cyber security conference in San Francisco at the end of February due to coronavirus-related concerns.
Earlier, Facebook Inc said it had canceled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month, also in San Francisco, over worry about the same risks.
The Mobile World Congress, the annual telecoms industry gathering in Barcelona, was also canceled after a mass exodus by exhibitors.
Organizers of next week's gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne said on Saturday the entire Chinese team had pulled out due to travel restrictions.
A top Chinese official, in an interview with Reuters, acknowledged that the coronavirus was a huge challenge, but defended the government's management of it and lashed out at the "over-reaction" of some countries.
State Councillor Wang Yi, who also serves as China's foreign minister, said China had taken decisive measures, many going beyond international health regulations and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.
"Through our efforts the epidemic is overall under control," he said.
CASE IN EGYPT
Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories, and three deaths - one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.
Africa recorded its first case, in Egypt, where the affected person, a foreigner, was been put into isolation in hospital.
Thailand reported its 34th case, a medical worker, a day after China said, 1,716 of its health workers had been infected and six had died.
The virus is killing about 2% of those infected and has spread faster than other respiratory viruses that emerged this century.
A WHO-led joint mission with China will start its outbreak investigation work this weekend, focusing on how the new coronavirus is spreading and its severity, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
The United States will evacuate some Americans from a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, being held in quarantine in Japan, which has become the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 3, with 3,500 passengers and crew on board, of whom 218 have tested positive for the infection.
Alarm was raised about the ship after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. Those who have tested positive have been taken off the ship to hospital.


Tags China world health organization coronavirus Wuhan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert explains to 'Jpost' why he met with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by