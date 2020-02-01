The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Chinese tourists desert Thai resort as coronavirus spreads

The spread of coronavirus beyond China has also affected domestic tourism in Thailand, which has recorded more infections than anywhere but China with 19 cases

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 06:44
Handout transmission electron micrograph shows particles of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus (photo credit: REUTERS)
Handout transmission electron micrograph shows particles of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus
(photo credit: REUTERS)
PHUKET, Thailand, - The narrow laneways and pastel-colored shophouses of Phuket Old Town are usually bustling with Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but travel bans and local fears about coronavirus have largely emptied the streets this year.
Just a handful of tourists, many wearing face masks, strolled through the area during daylight hours this week. In the evening, foot traffic increased a little under the glow of the red lanterns strung across the thoroughfare, but remained far below normal levels.
"The impact is tremendous," 45-year old Ausana Akaradachakul told Reuters as she waited behind the counter for shoppers in her store selling postcards, straw bags, clothing and jewelry.
"Only a few days after the news broke about the virus, the Chinese tourists were visibly few," Akaradachakul said. "I think about 70% of them are gone."
The beach resort of Phuket is Thailand's second most visited destination after Bangkok and is usually a big draw for visitors from China, who accounted for 11 million visitors last year, particularly around the Lunar New Year holiday.
But China this week imposed restrictions on all overseas tour groups because of the coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan and which has infected more than 11,000 people and killed more than 250.
Reduced travel from China alone could result in 50 billion baht ($1.52 billion) of lost tourism revenue, the Thai Tourism Ministry estimated.
The spread of coronavirus beyond China has also affected domestic tourism in Thailand, which has recorded more infections than anywhere but China with 19 cases. Thailand announced its first case of human-to-human transmission on Friday.
Shopkeepers in Phuket said that had left Thai tourists wary of venturing out to join what should have been an annual festival on Walking Street at the heart of the town.
"There are barely any tourists around here. The people we are seeing now are just the locals," clothes store vendor Parichart Chaengmanee told Reuters as she sat on a stool outside her empty clothing stall, wearing a black face mask. "Even the number of Thai tourists is low."
Shopkeepers are hoping the impact is shortlived, with one sign in a store window reading: "The Thai people pray for China and hope China will recover soon. China and Thailand are family!"


Tags thailand China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by