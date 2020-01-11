The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
College professor fired for suggesting Iran bomb the Mall of America

The post reportedly said, “In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb. Um… Mall of America? Kardashian residence?"

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 11, 2020 10:29
Main gate of Babson College (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Main gate of Babson College
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Babson College professor Asheen Phansey was fired after writing a Facebook post suggesting Iran bomb the Mall of America and the Kardashin residence, US media outlets reported.
Phansey’s post reportedly said, “In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb. Um… Mall of America? Kardashian residence?”
Babson denounced the post in a statement saying that it, “does not represent the values and culture of the College,” adding that it “condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate."
The Facebook post was allegedly in response to US President Donald Trump’s tweet warning that if Iran was to strike Americans or US assets following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani that the US would retaliate by targeting 52 Iranian sites, “(representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

“I regret my bad attempt at humor. As an American, born and raised, I was trying to juxtapose our ‘cultural sites’ with ancient Iranian churches and mosques. I am completely opposed to violence and would never advocate it by anyone. I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence,” Phasey wrote in an email to the Boston Herald.
“I am particularly sorry to cause any harm or alarm for my colleagues at Babson, my beloved alma mater, and the place where I have enjoyed teaching students and serving as its sustainability director,” he added.
On Wednesday, Babson College released a statement saying it “immediately suspended” Phansey. The college added that despite the fact that he “deleted the posts, we have immediately suspended him, with pay, pending the completion of our investigation. In addition, we are cooperating with local, state and federal authorities.”
The next day, Babson announced that Phansey was “no longer a Babson College employee,” however, he was never named in the statement and the school referred to him as a “staff member.”


Tags Iran Donald Trump Qasem Soleimani Babson College Mall of America Kardashian
