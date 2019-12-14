The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Colorado teacher assigns students 'sexual poetry' without parental consent

According to Fox News, the poem was in a book that was approved by the school board and the offensive language was censored.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 14, 2019 22:08
Pagan diety Moloch (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Pagan diety Moloch
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
A school in Colorado Springs is under scrutiny after a parent reported an assignment in which students were required to recite sexually explicit and/or distasteful poetry that includes worship of the pagan deity Moloch as well as conveying the topic of "sexting" in society - which was assigned to eleventh grade students without parental consent.
Brett Cason, the father of 16-year-old Steamboat Springs High School student Skylar, reported the content his daughter was being taught in her "Music Literature" class to the school's administration after being exasperated upon discovering the assignment for himself, according to Fox News.
The teacher himself, Ryan Ayala, formally apologized to the offended parents for composing his lesson plan around Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl," acknowledging the fact that it was the "most offensive" coursework covered in his class - where students were instructed to "fill in blanks" of censored poems, including phrases such as "f***ed in the a**" and "c**t" as well as other lewd language.
According to Fox News, the poem was in a book that was approved by the school board and the offensive language within the books was censored - which sparked the assignment idea by Ayala.
"Students should never feel shame and guilt as part of an assignment at school," Jeremy Dys, legal counsel for Cason, told Fox News. "In the age of MeToo and Harvey Weinstein, it's hard for me to understand why Superintendent [Brad] Meeks would think requiring teenage girls to meditate on a song normalizing sexting would be acceptable," Dys added. "If they want to teach on controversial materials, they can, but they should warn parents and give them an opportunity to choose an alternative assignment."
The School's district superintendent, Brad Meeks, issued a statement following the discovery and report of the offensive course material.
Meeks apologized that "parents were not given advance notice that would have allowed them to opt their child out of participating" in coursework he labelled as "controversial by some for its use of expletives and portrayals and descriptions of sexual matters."
Meeks is now working to make sure that teachers are fully aware of "proper procedures around [teaching and] incorporating controversial materials."
"We do believe that what occurred this fall was simply an oversight as a result of not understanding the policy," Meeks wrote. "We regret if members of our community were offended."


Tags school sexual education Sexuality Colorado sexual misconduct
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What is the situation of American Jews, if Trump needed to issue an EO? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A victory over hate By YAAKOV KATZ
From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Avi Jorisch How chutzpah and foreskins help fight multiple sclerosis By AVI JORISCH
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by