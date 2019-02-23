Hangover Comedian Brody Stevens dies at 48

Comedian Brody Stevens in Las Vegas..
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Comedian Brody Stevens died at the age of 48, according to a report in Fox News.
The LAPD confirmed that Stevens was found in his home in what was apparently a suicide by hanging.
Stevens was reportedly hospitalized in 2011 for mental-health reasons, according to TMZ. He had been outspoken about his struggle with depression.
Among those paying tribute to Stevens after his death was actor and comedian Bob Saget, who wrote on Twitter, "Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul.”
In addition to frequent performances around the LA comedy club scene, Stevens appeared in the first two Hangover movies. He is a close friend of Zach Galifianakis.
Stevens joked that he was a "Hebrew Christian" on an episode of the podcast "WTF with Marc Macron." He explained that while he was genetically Jewish, he didn't have a Jewish upbringing and his father even took him to church.
