Congress wants to protect U.S. forces using Israeli defense system

THE IRON DOME air defense system fires interceptor missiles over Ashkelon on Sunday..
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — The Congress wants to use Israeli technology to protect American forces overseas.
The House of Representatives introduced a bill on Monday that would have the Army purchase two Iron Dome missile defense batteries from Israel. The measure has bipartisan support.
Four months ago, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced
that the U.S. military would purchase the system from its developer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., under an agreement between the ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense “for immediate needs of the U.S. Army.”
The U.S.-Israel Indirect Fire Protection Act of 2019 was sponsored by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Jewish New Jersey Democrat, and co-sponsored by Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican.
“Iron Dome is a proven defense system that will provide increased protection for our troops in the field,” Sherrill said in a statement. “Access to this technology addresses critical gaps in our current capabilities.”
Since it was deployed in 2011, Iron Dome has intercepted over 2,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>