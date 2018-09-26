Corbyn: Antisemitism row 'caused immense hurt and anxiety' for Jews

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday that his party was an “ally” of the Jewish people, and that it would work with the Jewish community to wipe out antisemitism from the Labour Party and wider society.
Speaking in his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference, Corbyn condemned Israel for “the continuing occupation”, and the “shooting of hundreds of unarmed demonstrators in Gaza, reiterating that any future government he may head would immediately recognize a Palestinian state.
Yesterday, the conference adopted a motion by an overwhelming majority to call for an arms embargo against Israel due to the IDF’s response to border protests, infiltration attempts, terror attacks and airborne incendiary-device attacks.
Corbyn’s speech was the culmination of Labour’s three day annual conference, and comes following a summer in which the party and Corbyn himself has been battered by numerous allegations and revelations of antisemitism
Labour’s decision in July to adopt a redacted version of an internationally recognized definition of antisemitism without consulting with the Jewish community caused massive controversy and opposition from UK Jews.
“The row over antisemitism has caused immense hurt and anxiety in the Jewish community and great dismay in the Labour Party. But I hope we can work together to draw a line under it,” said Corbyn in his speech.
Rival protests as Labour's ruling body holds antisemitism talks, September 4, 2018 (Reuters)
“We will work with Jewish communities to eradicate antisemitism, both from our party and wider society,” he promised, saying he would help in the fight “with every breath” he has.
The British Board of Deputies of British Jews was however unimpressed with the Labour leader’s declaration, saying that “Jeremy Corbyn’s words mean nothing until Labour takes the necessary steps to deal with antisemitism in its ranks.”
One of the central complaints of the Board of Deputies and other communal organizations has been the foot-dragging and severe delays which have characterized the Labour Party’s response to antisemitism allegations amongst its ranks since Corbyn took over as leader.
Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said that only actions matter, and that Labour could only be considered an anti-racist party once it ejects antisemitism from its ranks, disciplines those who deny that antisemitism is a problem, provides training and education on antisemitism, and when Corbyn himself offers “a heartfelt apology to British Jews and to Israeli victims of the terrorists with whom he has shown solidarity.”
She added that “Labour cannot ‘draw a line under’ this crisis and regain any shred of confidence from the Jewish community until this takes place.”
During his conference speech, Corbyn also took the opportunity to condemn Israel for the violence on the Gaza border in recent months, called the recently-approved nation state law “discriminatory” and for “The continuing occupation, the expansion of illegal settlements and the imprisonment of Palestinian children.”
Earlier on Wednesday, the Board of Deputies and the Labour Friends of Israel organization both criticized a motion passed by the Labour Party’s annual conference on Tuesday calling for an arms sales boycott against Israel.
Van der Zyl strongly defended UK arms sales to Israel, pointing to the security threats Israel faces and UK-Israel security cooperation, which if halted could be detrimental to the security of British citizens, she said.
“Israel is situated in a region of unique turmoil and threat, faced with implacable enemies determined to kill civilians and ultimately destroy Israel in its entirety. This includes terrorist organizations who in the past few years have murdered hundreds of Jewish and Arab civilians,” van der Zyl.
“It is absolutely right to provide arms for the country’s defense,” she continued, adding that an arms embargo could threaten British jobs and security.
“Decreasing military cooperation, including arms sales, could endanger British civilians and assets in both the Middle East and in the UK,” she added, saying that the Board of Deputies was “disappointed but not surprised” with the motion, which she described as “irresponsible” and “misguided.”
The Labour Friends of Israel parliamentary group was also critical of the motion, with LFI director Jennifer Gerber calling it “deeply disturbing but sadly unsurprising.”
Said Gerber “One-sided resolutions, denunciations of the world's only Jewish state, antisemitic conspiracy theories and an abject failure to recognize the existential threats posed to Israel, show that this is a party which is no longer remotely serious about peace.”
Since late March, tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have taken part in “March of Return” protests at the Gaza border fence against Israel.
These protests have been accompanied by numerous attempts to infiltrate Israel, attacks on IDF personnel with explosives and incendiary devices, and the launching of hundreds of airborne incendiary devices into Israel leading to large scale fires in Israel.
According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, close to 180 Palestinians have been killed by IDF operations in response to the protests and other incidents, and thousands injured.
