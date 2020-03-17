Coronavirus: George Clooney's sister-in-law slammed for luxury masks

Tala Alamuddin, sister-in-law of world-renowned American actor George Clooney, was hit with harsh criticism for selling luxury face masks at over $30 on her fashion website, The New York Post's Page Six reported.The face masks, which are titled "Le Masque" and have received no medical approval, comes in a variety of colors, prints and is even available in denim, selling for $33. “In our ever-changing world, WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED: some comfortable (and chic) coverage goes a long way,” the mask's product description states on the website. “The luxury face coverup that offers protection with flair… 'Le Masque' is designed with the natural curves of your face in mind, to give you a snugger fit. Whatever you’re up to, let’s face it together.”The coronavirus outbreak has seen the sale of face masks skyrocket, with shortages plaguing many markets. These luxury masks, however will only be ready between eight to 12 weeks.“I think it’s completely tone-deaf and tacky for her to be exploiting the coronavirus just to make a profit,” one critic told to The New York Post. “[It's] wrong for her to try and make a face mask some trendy new fashion accessory. Those masks will do absolutely nothing from protecting people. She’s using people’s fear to make money, and it’s disgusting.”Speaking to Hello, the Singapore-based Alamuddin addressed the criticism by saying that “Masks are a staple in Asian households, and used regularly for colds, pollution and cosmetic recovery. Our masks are NOT N95 certified, and should be considered a physical barrier for sneezing and colds… but they are not medically certified.”Alamuddin is not alone in seemingly capitalizing on the current coronavirus outbreak with the selling of luxury face masks, with Louis Vuitton having sold their own version, and many Instagram influencers showing off bedazzled masks on social media.However, some of the proceeds from Alamuddin's masks will be donated to the Singapore Red Cross in order to assist in the ongoing relief efforts in the country from the coronavirus.In addition to masks, Alamuddin is also selling luxury hand sanitizer pouches. Dubbed the "Sanity Stasher," the "sensationally stylish" – as the product description refers to it – comes in a variety of patterns and colors, and sells for $35.