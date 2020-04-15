The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus: This is China’s Chernobyl moment, says Irwin Cotler

'China’s leadership must be held to account for its criminality and corruption,’ renowned jurist and human rights activist Irwin Cotler says

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 15, 2020 22:44
IRWIN COTLER participates in a news conference of the Organization of American States (OEA in French) in May. (photo credit: REUTERS)
IRWIN COTLER participates in a news conference of the Organization of American States (OEA in French) in May.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The world must hold the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party accountable for covering up information about the coronavirus, former Canadian justice minister and current chairman of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights Irwin Cotler said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Cotler spoke out against the CCP’s “long standing culture of criminality, corruption and impunity.”
That impunity, with the world taking weak action or none at all in response to a broad range of human rights violations by the Chinese government – from being the world’s leading jailer of journalists to internment of Uighurs to repressing protesters in Hong Kong, among many others – left an opening for behavior that likely led to this global pandemic being worse than it may have been if China was a more open society.
“What we have here is the same culture of criminality and corruption, which is responsible for the spread of the coronavirus through their suppression of information; silencing and even imprisonment or disappearing of doctors and dissidents; and a false, misleading global disinformation campaign,” Cotler argued.
“The behavior of the CCP endangers both Chinese citizens and the international community,” he added. “This is China’s Chernobyl moment. It is tragically a self-inflicted wound.”
Cotler spoke on the same day that the Hong Kong Free Press published an open letter from Cotler and over a hundred other public figures, policy analysts and China scholars standing in solidarity with “the real heroes and martyrs who risk their life and liberty for a free and open China.”
The renowned jurist sought to emphasize that he wants to differentiate between the Chinese people and the CCP under Xi Jinping’s leadership.
He cited examples of numerous Chinese whistleblowers who were punished by the authorities, such as Prof. Xu Zhangrun, the leading public intellectual in China who “called on [his] compatriots to rage against this injustice, which cost him his freedom.”
Cotler pointed to doctors like Li Wenliang, the initial whistleblower on the coronavirus who then died of the disease, and Dr. Ai Fen, the director of emergency medicine at Wuhan Hospital, who has not been seen since she spoke publicly about the mishandling of the outbreak. Another seven of her colleagues have since been arrested or disappeared.
“Instead of China heeding the warnings coming from their own medical leaders and scholars, they ended up suppressing the information, imprisoning the dissidents and then engaging in a disinformation campaign that went so far as to say the US military or the Italians caused the virus,” he said.
Cotler called for the international community to support “the brave Chinese citizens imprisoned for seeking to tell the truth,” and for “the Communist Party and leadership [to] be held accountable.
“The international community has to begin to hold Chinese leadership accountable – and stand with the brave Chinese citizens and let them know that they’re not alone, that we stand in solidarity with them,” he stated.
Those leaders should be “named and shamed in the court of public opinion,” he said, adding that Magnitsky Sanctions – the name of a sanctions regime against individual members of the Russian government the US believed were involved in the death of a whistleblower – should be put in place against CCP leaders, “to hold individuals accountable for human rights violations, not just governments.”
Cotler lamented that “China is simply not ever held accountable,” pointing out that, “WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom was affirming and partaking in the misinformation and suppression of information.
“The UN system, which should be part of those exposing this culture of corruption and holding them accountable, has actually been indulging China and even rewarding it,” Cotler lamented. “China sits on the UN Human Rights Council, which is not supposed to be a place for human rights violators. They have more resolutions against Israel than the whole world combined, and none against China.”
He admitted that powerful economic interests have stood in the way of action, but said “don’t ever sacrifice human rights for trade.”
Cotler was optimistic that the world will take action this time, because of coronavirus’s ubiquity.
“I think this may end up becoming a wake-up call for the international community, that the Chinese leadership may no longer be given a free pass,” he stated. “This culture of criminality and corruption can no longer be ignored, let alone indulged. The impunity must end. Accountability for human rights violators will have to emerge.”
Cotler has a long history of providing legal counsel to political prisoners and dissidents, including refuseniks Natan Sharansky and Yuli Edelstein, as well as Nelson Mandela in South Africa.
He has also represented Chinese dissidents for the past 20 years, starting with a former colleague of his at McGill University, Kunlun Zhang, who was a practitioner of Falun Gong, a spiritual practice whose adherents are oppressed in China. Zhang visited China and engaged in Falun Gong practices, and was then arrested and tortured; he was released a year later.
Cotler has also represented Dr. Wang Bingzhang since his arrest in 2002. Bingzhang lived in Canada and was the head of the Chinese democracy movement abroad. He was kidnapped when visiting Vietnam and has been in a Chinese prison ever since – and has suffered three strokes. When his daughter Ti-Anna Wang sought to visit him in January 2019, she brought her infant with her to China, and they were arrested as well, though she was eventually released.
“This shows the cruelty of this leadership,” Cotler said. “We have to continue to have relations with the Chinese citizenry, but it is this particular government that has a culture of criminality, corruption and impunity.”


Tags China Coronavirus Irwin Cotler
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by