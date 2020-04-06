The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus: Ventilators bound for Barbados allegedly seized by US

Multiple countries have acused the Trump administration of unfairly acquiring equipment necessary for fighting the ongoing coronavirus outbreak through 'wild west methods.'

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 6, 2020 19:37
A ventilator is seen at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse (photo credit: REUTERS)
A ventilator is seen at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Twenty ventilators that were sent to Barbados by an unnamed philanthropist were allegedly seized without explanation by the United States, Barbadian Health Minister Lt.-Col. Jeffrey Bostic said in a national briefing, according to the Miami Herald.
Though the philanthropist was not identified, Bostic denied earlier reports that it was Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna, who had pledged to send several ventilators to her home country. Five of those ventilators are still slated to arrive next week, he said according to the Herald.
Barbados is one of several countries, as well as US states, to have accused the Trump administration of unfairly diverting and securing medical equipment essential in the fight against coronavirus, including ventilators, protective gear and N95 respirator masks.
Last Friday, German paper Der Tagesspiegel reported that a shipment of equipment from Berin bound for China was intercepted and acquired by the US.
Berlin's Interior Minister Andreas Geisel slammed the move as "modern piracy" and said that the US was not abiding by international trade rules, opting instead to use "wild west methods."
Also Friday, a report in The Guardian said that a shipment of medical equipment bound for France from Shanghigh was taken by the US instead. In this case, the French official – identified as Valérie Pécresse, president of the hard-hit Île-de-France region – claimed that the US outbid the French by offering three times the price and offering to pay upfront.
“I can’t do that. I’m spending taxpayers’ money and I can only pay on delivery having checked the quality,” Pécresse told BFMTV.
At a press conference last Wednesday, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that many of their attempts to purchase necessary equipment from China had fallen through, allegedly due to US interference, The Guardian reported.
In a statement, a US State Department spokesperson said “We remain concerned about pervasive attempts to divide international efforts through unsourced, unattributed disinformation campaigns,” the Herald reported.
Other countries have also been accused of hoarding and unfairly acquiring supplies. According to reports in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera and Belgian paper Le Soir, Turkish-made masks destined for the two countries never arrived, with Turkey allegedly not only banning exports of protective equipment but going back on exports that had already been paid for.
In a report by local Turkish news outlet Hurriyet, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that the Turkish government would seize factories if the companies that operated them would not sell materials exclusively to the Turkish Health Ministry.
The reports have sparked panic in the administrations of several countries as the fight against the coronavirus continues to drag on.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that the reports were very concerning, The Guardian reported.
“We need to make sure that equipment that is destined for Canada gets to and stays in Canada, and I’ve asked ministers to follow up on these particular reports,” he said, according to The Guardian.
On Monday, Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, Canada's largest province, claimed that the United States had blocked the delivery of three million face masks designed to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Ford told Global News the incident had happened over the weekend and described it as "absolutely unacceptable."
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags United States medicine Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by