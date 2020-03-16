The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus causes NY schools to close, restaurants only to deliver

'The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars, and places where we sit close together.'

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 16, 2020 05:41
A tugboat passes the midtown Manhattan skyline on the Hudson River in the early morning in New York City (photo credit: REUTERS)
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all nightclubs and movie theater to close to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The Mayor also announced on Twitter on Sunday night that restaurants, bars, and cafes could operate only based on take-out and delivery. The sweeping step will take into effect on Tuesday at 9 am. New York is facing a widespeard of the virus, with some 750 confirmed cases. 
"Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago," de Blasio tweeted. "We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step," he added.
"The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars, and places where we sit close together," he continued. "We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars, and cafes to food take-out and delivery."
"Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close," the Mayor noted.
"This is not a decision I make lightly," he mentioned. "These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."
"We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers," de Blasio wrote for his followers on Twitter.
Follwoing suite with New York, Reuters reported that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetiti also ordered restaurants, bars and night clubs to close down Sunday evening in a shared attempt to stem the outbreak. 
 


