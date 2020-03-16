Coronavirus causes NY schools to close, restaurants only to deliver

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all nightclubs and movie theater to close to fight the spread of the coronavirus . The Mayor also announced on Twitter on Sunday night that restaurants, bars, and cafes could operate only based on take-out and delivery. The sweeping step will take into effect on Tuesday at 9 am. New York is facing a widespeard of the virus, with some 750 confirmed cases.

"Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago," de Blasio tweeted. "We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step," he added.

"The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars, and places where we sit close together," he continued. "We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars, and cafes to food take-out and delivery."

"Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close," the Mayor noted.

"This is not a decision I make lightly," he mentioned. "These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."