The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus epidemic in S. Korea may be tied to Shincheonji Church

The Shincheonji Church teaches illness should not prevent the believer from spreading the message of the church.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 02:06
Workers from a disinfection service company sanitize a street in front of a branch of the Shincheonji Church where a woman known as "Patient 31" attended a service in Daegu, South Korea, February 19, 2020. (photo credit: YONHAP VIA REUTERS)
Workers from a disinfection service company sanitize a street in front of a branch of the Shincheonji Church where a woman known as "Patient 31" attended a service in Daegu, South Korea, February 19, 2020.
(photo credit: YONHAP VIA REUTERS)
The recent outbreak of coronavirus in South Korea may be related to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony thanks to its extreme practices, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
The church is said to instruct believers that they should pray together as they sit closely on the floor in ranks. Members are reportedly instructed not to miss prayer meetings even if they are sick, as doing so is seen as a lack of faith.
“We were taught not to be afraid of illness,” former member Lee Ho-yeon said, according to the report. “We were taught not to care about such worldly things like jobs, ambition or passion. Everything was focused on proselytizing, even when we were sick.”
By last Saturday, over half of the 346 people known at the time to be infected with coronavirus in South Korea were members of the church and people with whom they were in contact with. A further 1,250 church members had reported symptoms indicative of possible infection by the virus.
However, more than 700 known members of the church could not be reached by authorities to be screened.
“Shincheonji members know of their bad image and they usually hide their affiliation from nonchurch members, even from their parents,” said Hwang Eui-jong, a pastor who has researched the church. “No wonder many of them are unreachable. They must be huddled together somewhere, praying that this will eventually go away.”
The number of cases recorded in the country has since risen to 602.
The outbreak has hit Shincheonji’s church in Daegu particularly hard, where a 61-year-old woman known as patient 31 is thought to be the common link between a number of cases.
The day after reporting a sore throat to doctors at Daegu hospital, she attended a church meeting. The following Sunday, despite having stayed in the hospital with a fever, she again left the premises to attend a church meeting. As many as 1000 church members are thought to have been present at the two services.
Doctors are said to have advised her twice during the intervening week to be tested for coronavirus, but she refused, saying she had not been to China. Eventually, the following Monday, she checked in to a government-run clinic where she tested positve.
“Her behavior is not surprising to people familiar with the church,” said Chung Yun-seok, who runs Christian Portal News. “To them, getting sick is a sin because it prevents them from doing God’s work.”
After the case of patient 31 was reported, the church released instructions via social media informing members that they should continue their evangelical work in small groups, and deny their belonging to the church or attending services if asked by the authorities. However, it later claimed these posts were not its official stance, and that the person responsible for them had been disciplined.
Shincheonji claims to have 150,000 members across 12 main congregations plus smaller operations such as cafes used for proselytizing. 
On Friday, the church's founder Lee Man-hee told his followers to “follow the government’s instructions,” avoid gathering, and to take their proselytizing online.
“This disease outbreak is the work of the devil, which is hellbent on stopping the rapid growth of the Shincheonji,” he said in a message.
 
  


Tags asia South Korea coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The 'Malka Leifer' cloud over Rivlin's Australia visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by