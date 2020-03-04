The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus fears derail London events

Both Disney and Reed cited concerns about international travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 4, 2020 14:33
A MAN ENTERS BBC’s New Broadcasting House in London (photo credit: LUKE MACGREGOR / REUTERS)
A MAN ENTERS BBC’s New Broadcasting House in London
(photo credit: LUKE MACGREGOR / REUTERS)
The disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus has reached the British entertainment industry, with events axed and concerns raised over the timing of the new Bond film.
Walt Disney has canceled some events planned to promote the European launch of its channel Disney+, a competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime which will show "The Mandalorian," the latest in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise.
Celebrities and executives were due to take to the red carpet in London on Thursday to promote the streaming channel, which becomes available to subscribers in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 24.
The London Book Fair, a trade show for publishers that attracts 25,000 attendees from over 100 countries and was due to take place on 10-12 March, has also been called off, organizers Reed Exhibitions said on Wednesday.
Both Disney and Reed cited concerns about international travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fans also raised concerns about the timing of the release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die," one of the biggest entertainment events of 2020.
Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy is due for release on 3 April, but two James Bond fan sites have written to the studios behind the film to ask for its release to be delayed over worries that cinemas could be closed then.
The founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier posted an open letter which also said the world premiere for No Time to Die, planned for March 31 in London with 5,000 attendees, could be problematic.
"Delay the release of 'No Time To Die' until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control," the letter added.
EON Productions, the producers of the movie, were not immediately available to comment on the letter. The film companies involved, MGM and Universal, were also not available.
There have been 51 cases of coronavirus so far in Britain, which warned on Tuesday that more than a fifth of employees could be off work at the peak of the outbreak.


Tags health London coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The repercussions of the US-Taliban deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by