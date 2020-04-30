The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Costco requiring all guests and employees to wear face coverings in store

Children under the age of two will not be required to follow these instructions, nor will those unable to wear a face covering due underlying medical conditions.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 30, 2020 10:58
People wear masks as they wait to enter a Costco store during the outbreak of coronavirus in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
People wear masks as they wait to enter a Costco store during the outbreak of coronavirus in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Costco wholesalers nationwide will be requiring all shoppers and employees to wear face coverings, encapsulating the nose and mouth, at all times while present in the store - effective May 4.
Children under the age of two will not be required to follow these instructions, nor will those unable to wear a face covering due underlying medical conditions.
"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," Costco wrote on their website. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."
In addition to the face covering requirements, Costco has enacted special operating hours for club members aged 60 or older, or those with disabilities. Those store hours will be from 9am-10am, also effective May 4 - the pharmacy will be open, but the food court will be closed.
There will also be priority access for healthcare workers and first responders. Those who present to Costco staff a membership card and "official identification of their role" will be permitted to move to the front of the line to enter the warehouse.
In light of the recent strings of panic-buying attached to fears surrounding the coronavirus spread, Costco has implemented limits on certain essential items. Additionally, Costco will not be accepting the returns of toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice or disinfecting spray.
Reusable bags are still permitted for use within stores nationwide, however, customers will be instructed to pack the bags themselves to limit employee exposure.
With regards to social distancing, "Costco is following CDC recommendations to minimize risk to our members and our employees. We respectfully ask our members to use social distancing guidelines while shopping in our warehouses by allowing at least 6 feet of space between each person."
To allow more space for social distancing, services in areas such as the hearing aid, optical, floral and jewelry departments will be reduced.


Tags United States grocery stores Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by