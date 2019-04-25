DePaul students want prof. censured for backing West Bank annexation

On the Lincoln Park Campus of DePaul University in Chicago.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Students at DePaul University are calling on the Chicago school to condemn a professor who penned an op-ed arguing “the moral case for Israel annexing the West Bank.”
As of Wednesday, more than 2,000 people had signed a petition
launched by the anti-war group Chicago Area Peace Action
. The petition also asked that Jason Hill “commit to racial sensitivity training and to release a public apology for his immoral conduct,” and it referenced tweets in which the signers said Hill had used offensive language against Muslims and people from the Middle East.
A coalition of student groups at the Catholic university — among them Students for Justice in Palestine and the College Democrats — also called on the university to censure Hill, Newsweek reported.
Last week Hill, a philosophy professor, argued in The Federalist
that the Palestinians have no right to live on the West Bank.
“Under a different set of political sensibilities, the Palestinian people would have been militarily removed from the area because, morally speaking, after the 1967 war, they never belonged there,” Hill wrote.
He also wrote that “Jewish civilization is an international treasure trove that must be protected” and that “[n]ot all cultures are indeed equal.” Hill also said that “a strong argument can and ought to be made to strip Palestinians of their right to vote — period.”
A university representative told Newsweek that it was committed to academic freedom.
“Protecting academic freedom requires that we maintain an environment where the members of our university community articulate, challenge and defend their ideas; however, that does not eliminate the need for empathy and concern,” the representative said.
Hill told Newsweek on Monday that he would not apologize for the article.
“I take myself to be such a leader, and I have no intentions of issuing any apologies,” he said. “I’ve spoken what I believe to be the truth, and I stand firm in what I believe in.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>