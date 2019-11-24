Deontay Wilder retains WBC heavyweight belt with 7th round KO of Ortiz

Deontay

Wilder

Wilder

Wilder

Deontay

Wilder

retained his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday with a seventh round knock-out of challenger Luis Ortiz.In a repeat of their 2018 fight, the Alabama fighter soaked up pressure from his older opponent before sending him to the canvas with a straight right hand to the forehead.Ortiz was on his feet before the end of the count but was still shaky and the referee called an end to proceedings.The decision was a tough one for the 40-year old Cuban, who had made all the running in the early rounds.It takes's record to 42-0-1 and sets him up for a February, 2020 date with Tyson Fury, the undefeated British boxer he drew with in Los Angeles almost a year ago."After that I am looking for a unification bout,"said. "I want one champion, one face, one name and he goes by the name."