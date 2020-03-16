The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Despite coronavirus, French shun elections, enjoy the sunshine outside

'We're worried like everybody, but it's sunny. We're not close to people and we're not touching them.'

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 01:16
French people enjoying the outdoors, sacré-coeur, france (photo credit: PXFUEL)
French people enjoying the outdoors, sacré-coeur, france
(photo credit: PXFUEL)
 PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Voters turned out in low numbers in France's mayoral elections on Sunday after the government imposed stringent restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the coronavirus, though many headed outdoors to enjoy the warm spring sunshine.
 
Many expressed bemusement after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement on Saturday that the vote would go ahead even as he declared all cafes, bars, cinemas and non-essential shops would close until further notice.
In the race for Paris City Hall, an exit poll showed President Emmanuel Macron's candidate, former health minister Agnes Buzyn, coming third behind the socialist incumbent Anne Hidalgo and a conservative challenger.
Even after Macron pressed ahead with the first round, saying it was critical that democracy followed its course, some opponents questioned how a second round could be held in a week as the number of deaths and infections spirals higher.
"I find the government position hypocritical. Keeping the local election going is pure nonsense," said Laurence Koch, 38, who works at a city planning consulting firm.
Fewer than 40 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot at 1600 GMT, when only an hour's voting remained outside the big cities, confirming concerns that abstentions could eclipse the previous lowest turnout in 1971.
Yet people appeared to ignore the health warnings when it came to their social life.
In the gardens of the Louvre Museum and along the banks of the River Seine in the capital, hundreds of people strolled, picnicked and drank in the spring sunshine.
Marseille's old port was packed with people determined to enjoy the warm temperatures.
"We're worried like everybody, but it's sunny. We're not close to people and we're not touching them," said writer Marc Roger,62.
There was concern among officials that the public was not heeding warnings. "Respect the strict social measures," Health Minister Olivier Veran implored.
The government was preparing an order that citizens stay at home, sources aware of the planning said, a move that would tighten further restrictions on public life to combat the epidemic.
It was not clear whether the government had taken a final decision on a lockdown. Emmanuel Macron's office said the president and his prime minister had already spoken when announcing earlier restrictions and would communicate again if the public health situation evolved.
'NOT SCARED'
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in France increased by more than a third on Sunday to 127 and more than 5,423 have been infected.
In polling stations across the country, people were visibly cautious, trying with difficulty to keep a safe distance from each other.
One voter, Pascale, 59, who gave only her first name and who was wearing a mask and gloves after voting in Paris' 7th district, said it seemed irresponsible to hold the vote.
"I've got a lot of friends and family that will not go even if they usually carry out their civic duty," she said.
Poll clerks wore latex gloves, offered disinfectant and marked out lanes with arrows on the floor showing where people should stand while waiting for their turn. Some voters wore gloves and brought their own pens to sign off their vote.
"I am going to vote and keep living my life no matter what. I am not scared of the virus,” said another voter, a 60-year-old woman who asked to be identified only as Martine as she entered a polling station in Paris' 16th district.
Philippe suggested on Saturday the election's second round on March 22 could be pushed back. If the second round does not go ahead, the first round is likely to be annulled.
The elections are an important test for Macron, whose presidency has been roiled by public unrest, first from the "yellow vest" protesters angered over the cost of living and more recently over his pension reform plans.
His party is not expected to do well in the vote for France's 35,000 city, town and village halls, and which is critical for anchoring power at a local level.


Tags Elections france Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by