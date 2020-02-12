The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Did Homeland storyline predict US-brokered Taliban peace deal

Is President Donald Trump a fan of Homeland?

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 14:13
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019 (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
We know that President Trump watches Fox & Friends regularly, but is he also a fan of Homeland?
That’s the question Homeland viewers have been asking themselves this week. The first episode of the eighth and final season of the Showtime series aired Sunday night, and it features American National Security Advisor and former CIA spy Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) trying to broker a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government that will allow American troops to leave the region. 
Two days later, the Trump administration announced that it had “conditionally approved a peace deal with the Taliban that would withdraw the last American troops from the country,” according to The New York Times. 
On Homeland, the deal is being negotiated at the Marsa Malaz hotel in Qatar with the help (or hindrance?) of a Pakistani delegation. 
In real life, reports The Times, “For the past month, American negotiators . . . have been camped out in the Gulf state of Qatar, trying to persuade the Taliban to come to terms.”
Saul thinks things are going smoothly, but suddenly the Afghan vice president, Abdul Qadir G’ulom, derails everything with a video message saying that the Afghans refuse to release any prisoners to the Taliban, which is the main reason the Taliban have agreed to negotiate. G’ulom is played by Israeli Arab actor Mohammad Bakri, best known to Israelis for starring in the Oscar-nominated 1984 prison drama, Beyond the Walls, who has appeared in many international films and television series, among them, HBO’s The Night Of. 
The Internet Movie Database lists Bakri as appearing in seven episodes this season, so his storyline is just beginning. 
The heroine of the series, bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is recovering from at a US army hospital in Germany from her six months of captivity in a Russian prison, following her release at the end of season seven. She is getting stronger but she become psychotic after being deprived of her medication in prison and her doctors feel she has a way to go before she can go back to work. But Saul, her mentor, summons her to one of her old haunts, Kabul, to meet with G’ulom, whom she knew when she was stationed there. Saul doesn’t seem overly concerned that she doesn’t remember what she said or did during most of her time in Russia, nor that has failed a polygraph. 
Homeland can be seen in Israel on YES Edge on Mondays at 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., as well as YES VOD and StingTV. It is an American adaptation of the Israeli series, Prisoners of War, which was named the best international television series of the past decade by The New York Times. 


Tags taliban afghanistan Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Supreme injustice in Israel's elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by