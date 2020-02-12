Donald Trump tweets Larry David's MAGA joke at his own expense

United States President Donald Trump has tweeted a clip from Jewish comedian Larry David's show "Curb Your Enthusiasm" although he seemed to have missed the joke, according to Haaretz.In th clip Larry David puts on a "MAGA" hat after getting into a scuffle with a biker in traffic, whereupon the biker lets him go, simply telling him to be more careful. In his tweet, President Trump wrote "TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP" and shared the clip from the episode where David confronts the angry biker.
Over the course of the episode David uses the hat as a "people repellent" and uses it to drive people away so that he can be alone while eating.Following Trump's Tweet, "Larry David" began trending on Twitter, with the video going viral, gaining seven million views. Opinions seem split on whether this was a mistake on Trump's part, or a joke he played along with. Trump's detractors have accused him of missing the joke, which they claim was made at his expense, completely, but his supporters seemed to toy with the idea that their President was in fact on the joke all along, and was just having fun with the clip by poking fun at himself.
TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
