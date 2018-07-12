EXCLUSIVE: You think playing in the lacrosse World Championship is tough?

Former MK Dov Lipman poses with the Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse Team at the World Lacrosse Championship.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It was touch-and-go for the Iroquois Nationals lacrosse team on Wednesday as they waited at Toronto Pearson Airport to find out their fate: would they be able to join 46 international teams in the World Lacrosse Championship in Israel, or would they be forced to remain in Canada, shut out from playing?
After fighting pressure from the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and making a conscious decision to attend the lacrosse tournament in Israel, it was discovered that despite having booked their flight, they were unable to travel on their Haudenosaunee passports.
Former Yesh Atid MK Dov Lipman
, who was contacted by Israel Lacrosse Association executive director Scott Neiss, played a key role in helping to resolve the issue as fast as possible.
With just days until the competition, it took 72 hours of non-stop calls and letters to embassies, ambassadors, prime ministers’ offices, officials and foreign ministries to find a way around the stalemate, with many people from both the Israeli and Canadian side doing their best to fight the clock and make this work.
“We had a stalemate because Canada said they’d love to send them, and Israel would love them to come, but Israel doesn’t allow people to travel into the country without official passports or documentation,” Lipman told The Jerusalem Post. “There are security issues, and Israel can’t have an open-door policy... [but] everyone wanted to make it work.”
As hope began to fade, Lipman reached out to Irwin Cotler, a former Canadian justice minister, who spoke with officials within the Canadian Foreign Ministry.
Officials from Israel Lacrosse also managed to get in touch with the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, and a plan was formulated by all parties involved to get the team successfully to Israel.
However, it went down to the very last minute.
The Canadian Foreign Ministry issued an official letter that Israel accepted, allowing the team to enter the country.
“The letter had to be in a language that was comfortable for Canada and that Israel accepted – and despite this all going through at the last minute – the Iroquois Nationals are here,” Lipman said.
The flight carrying the team from Toronto was delayed three hours, as the airline awaited confirmation about the agreement between Israel and Canada.
According to Lipman, Israel represents incredible meaning for the Iroquois because they identify with indigenous people (Jews) returning to their homeland.
“Along the way, BDS tried everything to stop them from coming,” said Lipman. “The fact that they are here is a tremendous victory against BDS – we give the Iroquois tribe so much credit for fighting the pressure. I’m thrilled that so many people were able to come together and make this happen. We have 46 teams here who have come to see the truth – this championship showcases Israel at its best.”
The championship was the center of a BDS storm in a bid to sabotage the competition. In an open letter to the Iroquois Nationals, BDS claimed Wingate Institute in Netanya – where the competition is taking place – was “built on the [Palestinian] lands of Khirbat al-Zababida, [which was] ethnically cleansed of its Palestinian inhabitants in 1948 as part of the attacks focused on clearing indigenous villages along the coast north of Tel Aviv.”
Lipman’s message to athletes, musicians and artists who cave into BDS pressure is that those who have come have had nothing but a positive experience. “It’s a shame that athletes and musicians give into pressure from groups that align themselves with terrorist organizations,” he said. “I choose to celebrate those who have come, and encourage everyone to be like the Iroquois – they are an incredible example… and the ties between Israel and Canada [and how this situation was solved] is a positive example for the rest of the world.”
It was a happy ending all around – Lipman reported from the opening of the competition on Thursday night that there was a “wonderful” vibe, “with fans from countries all around the world enjoying [it] together.”
A leader of the confederacy told Lipman “that it’s an honor of a lifetime to be here with you.”
The World Lacrosse Championship will continue over the next 10 days.
Tamar ben-Ozer contributed to this report.