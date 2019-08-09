Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

El Paso shooting suspect’s mother had called police worried about her son

Weeks before the shooting, the woman called the police to express her concerns over her son owning an AK type weapon while lacking safety training and emotional maturity, the CNN reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 09:02
Flowers are seen at the site of a mass shooting where 20 people lost their lives at a Walmart in El

Flowers are seen at the site of a mass shooting where 20 people lost their lives at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)

A few weeks before the El Paso shooting, the mother of the suspect called the police to express her concerns over her son owning an AK type weapon while lacking safety training and emotional and intellectual maturity, the CNN reported on Friday.

The suspect, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man from Allen, Texas, was legally allowed to purchase the gun.

Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty confirmed to CNN that the call was transferred to a public safety officer, who inquired whether the suspect had expressed suicidal intentions or threats to others. The woman's response was negative.

She did not provide her name or her son's name and the police did not ask for further details, according to the family lawyers Chris Ayres and R. Jack Ayres.

"This was not a volatile, explosive, erratic behaving kid," Chris Ayres told CNN. "It's not like alarm bells were going off."

The report added that it was not clear whether the weapon discussed in the call was the same used to kill 22 people in a mall in El Paso on Saturday. The suspect, who surrendered to police, has been charged with capital murder.

A racist, anti-immigrant manifesto believed by authorities to have been written by the suspect was posted online shortly before the attack, which the author called a "response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Reuters contributed to this report.

 

 


