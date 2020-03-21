The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ellen DeGeneres entertains Instagram followers with coronavirus boredom

“Ok so I’m bored, I’m sure everybody’s bored,” DeGeneres said, opening a puzzle box.

By RACHEL WOLF  
MARCH 21, 2020 09:54
77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Ellen DeGeneres (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Ellen DeGeneres
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Ellen DeGeneres, the daytime talk show host who has been on the air for 17 years, has been encouraging her Instagram followers to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic by turning her boredom into jokes. It all started when DeGeneres attempted to put together a 4,000-piece puzzle, saying it would keep her busy for “at least an hour.”
“Ok so I’m bored, I’m sure everybody’s bored,” she said, opening a puzzle box. She also showed the rain in Los Angeles stating, “it’s pouring down raining, it’s not like I can even do anything anyway.”

The talk show host quickly gave up on her plan to build the puzzle, joking that she counted 3,999 pieces and not 4,000. DeGeneres then said the “day is saved” when she found the missing piece under her table. However, despite encouragement from her wife, Portia DeRossi, Degeneres dubbed herself “Ellen “Not Stupid” DeGeneres,” complaining that the puzzle was a waste of time and that her table wasn’t big enough.
Many of DeGeneres’ followers enjoyed the puzzle saga, one even calling it their “favorite series.”
DeGeneres then attempted a card trick, which didn’t go over well, despite her enlisting the help of David Blane.
After a while, DeGeneres began cold-calling celebrities, including Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday. She also called Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, as well as  John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Legend and Teigen’s son, Miles, came to the phone, prompting DeGeneres to say she wished she had kids.

Most of the celebrities bonded with DeGeneres over their mutual boredom.
DeGeneres has also read books on her Instagram, taped herself FaceTiming with friends and playing with her pets.
Other celebrities have also taken to social media to encourage their followers to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus. Jimmy Fallon filmed a Tonight Show episode via video chat, Gal Gadot and her friends sang John Lennon’s Imagine and Max Brooks delivered a message about protecting the elderly.
Many musicians have also streamed couch concerts to help keep people at home and entertained.


