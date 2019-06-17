End appeasement toward Iran's regime, urges top selling German paper

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The largest mass circulation paper in Germany, Bild, called on Sunday for an end to the federal republic’s appeasement policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.



“That's why there must finally be an end with the appeasement, the talk of Iranian partners, an agreement that supposedly makes the world safer. The current Iranian government, the mullahs, are not partners. For us and for our most important allies, they are only one thing: a threat,” wrote the Bild journalist Maximilian Kiewel.

Kiewel’s opinion article was authored before Iran’s regime announced on Monday that it will violate the limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium that was agreed to as part of the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers.Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas visited Iran last week as part of an effort to preserve the atomic deal and boost trade with Iran’s clerical regime. Maas is working with France and the United Kingdom to jumpstart a financial mechanism to circumvent US sanctions against Iran. Germany sold 2.7 billion euros worth of goods to Iran in 2018. Berlin is the third largest import country for the Islamic Republic of Iran.Kiewel wrote “A month ago, Maas stated in the BILD am SONNTAG interview: "The world is safer with the Iran agreement than without." The United States withdrew from the Iran deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018 because US President Donald Trump asserted it did not stop Tehran from building a nuclear weapons device.Kiewel also chronicled Iran's jingoism in the region, including the Iranian regime's attack on vessels in the Gulf of Oman. Kiewel wrote: " Whom do western intelligence agencies blame for these attacks? The Iranians."He also wrote that Iran's regime plays a critical role in financing the US and EU designated terrorist organization Hamas and its rocket attacks on Israel. Kiewel wrote that: "But the mullahs are spreading their terror not only in the Middle East, they are also planning at our doorstep." He cited a running list of planned and executed Iranian regime terrorism attacks in Germany, France, Buglaria and Cyprus.The New York Times reported in July,2012 that a joint Iran-Hezbollah operation was responsible for blowing up an Israeli tour bus in Bulgaria, murdering five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver.Germany's nearly 100,000 member Central Council of Jews has urged Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to pull the plug on trade with the mullah regime. Merkel has rejected the Jewish community's request.The 52-year-old social democratic politician Maas has been an energetic supporter of Iran's regime and its Islamic revolution. In February, he sent his undersecretary of state Niels Annen to participate in a celebration of Iran's revolution at Tehran's embassy in Berlin. Annen visited Jerusalem on Monday and went to Yad Vashem. Annen rejects a full ban of Iran's chief proxy--the Lebanese terrorist entity Hezbollah--in Germany. According to a Jerusalem Post review of a state intelligence report from Lower Saxony, there are 1,050 Hezbollah operatives in Germany who raise funds, recruit new members and promote Iranian jihadi and antisemitic ideologies.While in Tehran last week, Iran's foreign minister Mohammed Javad Zarif endorsed the execution of gay Iranians in the presence of Maas at a press conference.The gay Bild reporter Paul Ronzheimer asked Zarif: "Why are homosexuals executed in Iran because of their sexual orientation?"Zarif answered "Our society has moral principles. And we live according to these principles. These are moral principles concerning the behavior of people in general. And that means that the law is respected and the law is obeyed." Maas said last year he went into politics "because of Auschwitz.Maas went silent and did not object to Zarif's lethal homophobia. More than 10,000 homosexuals were persecuted during the Hitler period, many of them murdered in extermination camps or castrated by the Nazis.