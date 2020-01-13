The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
European Parliamentarians call for Iran sanctions over downing airliner

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 13, 2020 15:41
Workers adjust a European flag outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels (photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
Europe should expand sanctions on Iran after it shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight, killing 176 people, leaders of Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI) in the European Parliament said on Monday.
The members of the European Parliament plan to bring their argument before the legislature in a debate titled "Situation in Iran and Iraq after recent escalations," set to take place on Tuesday evening.
TFI chairman Lukas Mandl, an Austrian member of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said the downing of the Ukrainian airliner “crossed a redline.”
“After three days of denial and tampering with the evidence for all the world to see, Iran finally admitted that it accidentally shot down the passenger jet. In any case, the Iranian regime must be held accountable. Now is the time to expand sanctions on Iran, just as the Council had announced after Russia shot down MH17,” Mandl, a member of the center-right European People's Party group, stated.
Mandl argued that anyone who wants to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons must insist that the nuclear deal be implemented.
Liberal EU lawmaker Petras Auštrevičius of Lithuania, who is TFI’s vice chairman, recounted that “after the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, EU foreign ministers immediately announced that they would expand sanctions against Russia.
“The same must now happen with Iran. But this time, we must actually follow through,” he demanded.
Sanctions against Iran “for its terrorist activities that threaten also Europe and our key regional ally, Israel,” is only the first step, Auštrevičius added. “With 176 lives – including 16 Europeans – cut short due to Tehran’s actions, there can’t be business as usual.”
The Lithuanian MEP called for Europe to “take a firm stand for the cause of freedom” and that it should have sanctioned Iran for killing 1,500 protesters late last year.
“EU governments must stand at the side of the brave protesters yearning for liberty and warn the regime that it must end the brutal crackdown or face crippling sanctions,” Auštrevičius said.
TFI is an inter-parliamentary group of lawmakers dedicated to the postwar order of security and cooperation, who view support for Israel as a core part of it. The group is backed by the American Jewish Committee's Brussels-based Transatlantic Institute.


