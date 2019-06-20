FBI: Syrian refugee plotted to bomb Pittsburgh church for ISIS

Storm clouds pass over a Roman Catholic church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 14, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JASON COHN)
Less than a year after Pittsburgh faced the bloodiest antisemitic attack to take place on American soil, the FBI revealed that they had foiled a plot by a Syrian refugee to bomb a church in the city in the name of ISIS, Fox News reported.
The 21-year-old Pittsburgh resident, who was born in Daraa, Syria, came to the U.S. in 2016 as a refugee.
According to the FBI, Mustafa Mousab Alowemer had recorded a video of himself pledging allegiance to the radical Islamist group and had been in contact with other ISIS supporters who are also under investigation.
Undercover FBI agents pretending to be ISIS sympathizers met with Alowemer numerous times between April and June, learning details of his alleged plot to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh.
Alowemer was later arrested and charged.
In October, Pittsburgh saw the worst antisemitic attack in US history, when white supremacist Rober Bowers shot and killed 11 people in Tree of Life synagogue.
