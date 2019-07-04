Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp are back online after technical difficulties

Twitter said it was "almost 100% resolved," on its Twitter Support page.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 4, 2019 05:03
1 minute read.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp are back online after technical difficulties

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

 Social media platforms came back online Wednesday night, CNN reported. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was experiencing various issues on Wednesday, but Facebook's spokesperson said problems were fixed. 

"We're back!" Instagram said in a tweet. "The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience."


Twitter said it was "almost 100% resolved," on its Twitter Support page.



Even the CIA responded to the social media issues.


"Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too," The CIA tweeted. "No, we didn’t cause it. No, we can’t fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?"



The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.


More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according https://downdetector.com/status/instagram to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.


Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles arrives to Executive tower in Montevideo
July 4, 2019
New EU Foreign Minister volunteered in a kibbutz

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings