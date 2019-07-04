Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp are back online after technical difficulties

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)
Social media platforms came back online Wednesday night, CNN reported. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was experiencing various issues on Wednesday, but Facebook's spokesperson said problems were fixed.
"We're back!" Instagram
said in a tweet. "The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience."
Twitter said it was "almost 100% resolved," on its Twitter Support page.
Even the CIA responded to the social media issues.
"Yes, we are affected by #instagramdown, too," The CIA tweeted. "No, we didn’t cause it. No, we can’t fix yours. Did you try turning it off and back on again?"
The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.
More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according https://downdetector.com/status/instagram to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.
