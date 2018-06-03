June 03 2018
|
Sivan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Finland investigating role of SS volunteers during Holocaust

Finland was attacked by the USSR during the war, and subsequently fought against the Soviets alongside Nazi Germany after the initiation of Operation Barbarossa in 1941.

By
June 3, 2018 16:18
1 minute read.
1936 Berlin Olympics

The Nazi regime organized the mass displays of Nazi propaganda and nationalist symbols across Germany during the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics events. (photo credit: FOTO:FORTEPAN / LŐRINCZE JUDIT VIA CC BY-SA 3.0)

The government of Finland has announced the commissioning of an investigation into the actions of Finnish volunteers with Nazi Germany’s Waffen SS, following newly unearthed evidence that these fighters may have been involved in atrocities against Jews and other civilians on the Eastern Front during the Second World War.

The Finnish Prime Minister’s Office commissioned the country’s National Archives institution to conduct the investigation, following a request in January by the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), and ordered that it be completed by November.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Finland was attacked by the USSR during the war, and subsequently fought against the Soviets alongside Nazi Germany after the initiation of Operation Barbarossa in 1941.

But Finland refused to hand over its local population of some 2,000 Jewish citizens to the Nazis, all of whom survived the war.

There were, however, some 1,400 Finns who served in the Waffen SS on the Eastern Front, including in its 5th SS Panzer “Wiking” Division, along with volunteers from Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

According to SWC-Israel director Ephraim Zuroff, evidence emerged in recent years that Danish and Norwegian volunteers had participated in atrocities against Jews, but it was nevertheless thought the Finns had not been involved.

Recent historical research, however, has cast doubt on the lack of Finnish involvement. There is some evidence that war crimes against Jews were committed in Ukraine by these units, which led to the SWC request to the Finnish government for a public inquiry.

“As time goes by and the efforts to bring Nazis to justice are declining day by day because of the death of suspects and lack of political will to bring them to justice, one of the major issues has become the fight over the narrative,” said Zuroff.

“In various countries there have been many attempts to hide or minimize the role played by local collaborators. This is a major aspect of the Holocaust, and the identity of the perpetrators should not be erased or falsified.”


Related Content

ACTIVISTS TAKE part in a demonstration in Jerusalem in July against legislation that would have stre
June 3, 2018
Moshe Nissim: Chief rabbis' conversion proposals encourage intermarriage

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut