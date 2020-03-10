The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Five congresspeople in self-quarantine

Among the three is Rep. Mark Meadows, who was recently named the future White House Chief of Staff.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 10, 2020 06:31
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Three members of Congress announced on Monday that they'd go to self-quarantine after reportedly spoke with coronavirus carrier, bringing the number of congresspeople who are now in self-quarantine to five.
Among the three is Rep. Mark Meadows, who was recently named the future White House Chief of Staff. He hasn't started his new job yet.
Ben Williamson, Chief of Staff for Rep. Meadows, confirmed on Twitter that the would-be Trump administration Chief of Staff, is entering a short period of self-quarantine to complete 14 days since the brief contact took place.
"Mark Meadows was advised this weekend that now 12 days prior at CPAC, he may have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive test individual," he tweeted. "A precautionary test came back negative, and he feels great. He'll be self-quarantined till the 14-day period passes Wednesday."
Earlier on Monday, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced they would go to self-quarantine as well, after interacting with a person who later tested positive to coronavirus during the CPAC conference some 12 days ago. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona similarly announced they would take the protective measure on Sunday.
According to a report on CNN, "Collins shook Trump's hand when the President went to Georgia on Friday to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Gaetz rode with Trump in the presidential limousine and took Air Force One back to Washington with him on Monday."
White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement to address media questions to whether the president had been tested. "The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients nor does he have any symptoms," the statement reads. "President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him. Per current CDC guidelines, medical professionals should base testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history," she added.
Meanwhile, local outlets in Ohio reported on Monday that a fourth person who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington has tested positive to coronavirus. According to WJW, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed on Monday that the man is a staff member at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, who is currently quarantined. "As a precaution, the Jewish Education Center offices will be closed for two weeks," WJW reported. AIPAC did not comment on a press inquiry from the Jerusalem Post to confirm this information.


Tags United States congress coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by