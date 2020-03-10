Five congresspeople in self-quarantine

Three members of Congress announced on Monday that they'd go to self-quarantine after reportedly spoke with coronavirus carrier, bringing the number of congresspeople who are now in self-quarantine to five.Among the three is Rep. Mark Meadows, who was recently named the future White House Chief of Staff. He hasn't started his new job yet. Ben Williamson, Chief of Staff for Rep. Meadows, confirmed on Twitter that the would-be Trump administration Chief of Staff, is entering a short period of self-quarantine to complete 14 days since the brief contact took place."Mark Meadows was advised this weekend that now 12 days prior at CPAC, he may have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive test individual," he tweeted. "A precautionary test came back negative, and he feels great. He'll be self-quarantined till the 14-day period passes Wednesday."Earlier on Monday, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced they would go to self-quarantine as well, after interacting with a person who later tested positive to coronavirus during the CPAC conference some 12 days ago. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona similarly announced they would take the protective measure on Sunday.According to a report on CNN, "Collins shook Trump's hand when the President went to Georgia on Friday to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Gaetz rode with Trump in the presidential limousine and took Air Force One back to Washington with him on Monday."White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement to address media questions to whether the president had been tested. "The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients nor does he have any symptoms," the statement reads. "President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him. Per current CDC guidelines, medical professionals should base testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history," she added.Meanwhile, local outlets in Ohio reported on Monday that a fourth person who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington has tested positive to coronavirus. According to WJW, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed on Monday that the man is a staff member at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, who is currently quarantined. "As a precaution, the Jewish Education Center offices will be closed for two weeks," WJW reported. AIPAC did not comment on a press inquiry from the Jerusalem Post to confirm this information.