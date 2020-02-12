Foreign Ministry considering evacuating Israelis on coronavirus cruise

The Foreign Ministry is considering evacuating the Israelis stuck aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the cost of Japan due to confirmed cases of coronavirus aboard the ship, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told KAN Wednesday."The Foreign Ministry will hold a discussion with the relevant parties tomorrow," he said, assuring that "every effort has been made, with the utmost care for the isolation and conditions required to protect the public." A senior Health Ministry official told KAN that it was highly likely that the Israelis aboard the ship will be returned to the country.Also Wednesday, Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov spoke with the Israelis aboard the ship.Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the ship, bringing the total to 175, the Japanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Outside of China, this is the largest concentration of coronavirus cases in the world.Litzman told KAN that he hopes the Israelis on board wouldn't be infected. However, if they were, the Health Ministry is preparing to provide treatment in Israel.On Tuesday, the Health Ministry began working on new guidelines for the treatment of the virus, should it arrive in Israel. These treatment guidelines will be based on the experiences other countries have had fighting the virus and will include drugs used in the treatment of the flu and HIV/AIDS.The ministry has also ordered a shipment of eight million protective masks, in case of a shortage, and has already spent over NS 19 million preparing for the virus, according to KAN.In addition, the Health Ministry has already begun clearing ground in cities such as Rishon Lezion to prepare specialized hospitals to treat any coronavirus cases. However, this decision sparked backlash from Rishon Lezion's municipality and residents, who have said “we will not become Israel’s coronavirus city.” The coronavirus began with cases in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province, but has since spread all over the world and infected over 45,000 people. It has a death toll of over 1,000 people at the time of writing.Reuters contributed to this report.