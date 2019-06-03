Former British MP Galloway congratulates Liverpool for lack of Israel flags

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former British MP George Galloway celebrated the fact that no Liverpool fans waved Israeli flags during the Champion's League, he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



"Congratulations to the great people of #Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner #BillShankley to the fallen #96 to those who fought for justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers. No #Israël flags on the Cup!" read the tweet.

Congratulations to the great people of #Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner #BillShankley to the fallen #96 to those who fought for justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers. No #Israël flags on the Cup! — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 1, 2019

Please don’t include Liverpool Football Club in this bullshit. It’s the club of Ronnie Rosenthal and Avi Cohen. It’s the club of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. It’s the club of Parson Jackson and Bill Shankly (with no e). It’s a club of all flags, all religions, all nations and none. https://t.co/EK1fMnupz4 — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) June 2, 2019

I would answer but you have blocked me you double barrel twerp. I would not be in the same room as you let alone the royal Albert hall . You are anti-semetic and a racist pic.twitter.com/TFaFlSPlXG — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 3, 2019

Tottenham, the team playing against Liverpool in the Champion's League, is well known for its connection to the Jewish community, according to the BBC.TalkRadio cancelled a radio show hosted by Galloway, stating "As a fair and balanced news provider, talkRADIO does not tolerate antisemitic views."Galloway responded that "the mother of all talkshows" will "not be silenced", adding "see you in court" and "long live Palestine," according to Sky News."His attempt to bring hatred into a wonderful occasion for English football has attracted the derision it deserves," said the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl."Please don’t include Liverpool Football Club in this b******t," responded Liverpool's head of club and supporter liaison Tony Barrett in a tweet. "It’s the club of Ronnie Rosenthal and Avi Cohen. It’s the club of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. It’s the club of Parson Jackson and Bill Shankly (with no e). It’s a club of all flags, all religions, all nations and none.""It's astounding in this day and age to read such blatant antisemitism published on a social platform by someone who is still afforded air time on a radio station on which he has previously broken broadcast impartiality rules," responded a Tottenham Hotspurs spokesman, Sky News reported.Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Lord Alan Sugar responded to Galloway's tweet, calling it "a swipe at the Jewish community who are Spurs fans. The man is low life an anti-Semite of the highest order"Galloway responded to Lord Sugar by inviting him on Twitter to a debate on racism in the Albert Hall, adding that his "half of the gate money will go to Palestinian kids in Gaza.""I would answer but you have blocked me you double barrel twerp. I would not be in the same room as you let alone the royal Albert hall. You are anti-semetic and a racist," Lord Sugar responded in a tweet, later posting a screenshot showing that he was blocked from seeing Galloway's Twitter as well.Galloway has been vocal about his dislike for Israel and "Zionists," though fiercely denies he is anti-Semitic. In October 2014, he declared his constituency city, Bradford, an “Israeli free zone” in protest of Operation Protective Edge.In 2015, Galloway expressed support for a third intifada, saying "Whenever it comes I will support it with every breath God gives me."Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

