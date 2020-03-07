Former Republican US congressman Aaron Schock comes out as gay

Former Illinois representative Aaron Schock came out as gay on his Instagram profile. The congressman was a member of the Republican party and served in Congress for six years (2009-2015). During his time in office, he was considered to be relatively conservative in comparison to his two predecessors. In Congress, Schock did not support LGBTQ rights and even received a score of 0 from the Human Right Campaign. He excused his former positions and votes that in the post, “In 2008, as a Republican running in a conservative district, I took the same position on gay marriage held by my party's nominee, John McCain. That position against marriage equality, though, was also then held by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama as well."
Schcok said that if he was in Congress today, he would act differently in regard to LGBTQ rights, though acknowledging some of his positions are different than the mainstream LGBTQ movement."The truth is that if I were in Congress today, I would support LGBTQ rights in every way I could. I realize that some of my political positions run counter very much to the mainstream of the LGBTQ movement, and I respect them for those differences. I hope people will allow for me the same.”Schock expressed hope that one day his conservative family will accept him for who he is, an openly gay man. “I do hold out hope that, over time, my family will come to accept me as I am. I remind them that I am still the same Aaron they have always known, the one they were so proud of not long ago.”
